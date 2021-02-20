Guerin Emig: Philip Montgomery still wrapping his mind around TU's exhilarating, exhausting football season

“The way our guys came together, whether we were dealing with the virus and how it was affecting our everyday life or their family, or with the social unrest and the things that brought to the forefront. That allowed our team to grow closer.

“Obviously there’s a lot of things that could have fragmented. But I think our team really got to know each other on an even more personal level. Those are things I reflect on that were just so positive.

“Were there things I don’t want to have to go through again? Absolutely. We as coaches love to plan and prepare. Last season, what you planned the night before, all of a sudden you get to work and that is out the window. You just throw it away and start again. There were times you had to do that three or four times throughout one day.

“It was very difficult to manage, but I think our coaches and our players did a great job of adapting.”

The 2020 season changed Montgomery.

“The amount of growth for me was on a personal level as well as a professional level,” he said. “Being able to sit down and work through some things you never thought you needed to or had to...