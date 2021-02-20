Guerin Emig: Philip Montgomery still wrapping his mind around TU's exhilarating, exhausting football season

The University of Tulsa announced spring practice dates last week, meaning we’re bearing down on the 2021 football season already. Let’s not, however, allow 2020 to elapse before giving Philip Montgomery a shot at perspective.
“Even now being able to reflect, it’s still tough to wrap your mind around all the different obstacles and challenges,” TU’s six-year head coach said.
The pandemic disrupted the Hurricane like everyone else last spring and early summer. As TU’s schedule became football’s version of Lucy yanking the football from Charlie Brown, the pandemic disrupted the Hurricane like hardly anyone else last fall.
The games TU did play belonged on a stage as much as a field. There was heroism and euphoria, primarily. There was tension. There was, unfortunately, a terrible brawl.
(Of the Armed Forces Bowl-ending melee with Mississippi State, resulting in the discipline of 13 TU players, Montgomery said: “I will say what I said before. Obviously I was really disappointed. There’s no place for that in our game. That is not a reflection of who we are or our program and what we’re built on.”)
There were season-ending injuries. There was personal loss.
There was the recognition of racial injustice and its effect on TU’s players and staff.
It was a kaleidoscope that could drive a coach to think he’ll never want to do something like this again one minute, and acknowledge he has never been more fulfilled the next.
That TU went 6-3, showed up in the AP poll and played for a conference championship with the most decorated player in school history in Zaven Collins? It could make a coach believe he did his best work amid the disarray.
“That’s a little uncomfortable. You do the best job you can every year,” Montgomery said. “I think it was probably the most challenging we’ve had. But also maybe the most rewarding from the standpoint of all of those things we went through. That’s probably the way I’d phrase that.”
So a year that truly was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting.
“Yeah, I actually see it both ways,” Montgomery said. “There are some things that came out of it that we’ve been trying to do in our program, but it made you take it to another level. The kids, the same way. They had to go to another level.
“The way our guys came together, whether we were dealing with the virus and how it was affecting our everyday life or their family, or with the social unrest and the things that brought to the forefront. That allowed our team to grow closer.
“Obviously there’s a lot of things that could have fragmented. But I think our team really got to know each other on an even more personal level. Those are things I reflect on that were just so positive.
“Were there things I don’t want to have to go through again? Absolutely. We as coaches love to plan and prepare. Last season, what you planned the night before, all of a sudden you get to work and that is out the window. You just throw it away and start again. There were times you had to do that three or four times throughout one day.
“It was very difficult to manage, but I think our coaches and our players did a great job of adapting.”
The 2020 season changed Montgomery.
“The amount of growth for me was on a personal level as well as a professional level,” he said. “Being able to sit down and work through some things you never thought you needed to or had to...
“Honestly, with the passing of my mother in August at the start of camp, the way I expressed that to my team and the amount of help I got back from them to kind of get me through that... The things they were dealing with on a personal level each and every day, all of that brought us together.”
Was there professional affirmation as well? Did Montgomery need last year to reinforce the notion he had TU on the right path despite the four previous losing seasons?
“It’s a good question. It’s a tough question,” he said. “I believed in what we were doing and how we were doing it. The year prior to this one, you’ve heard me say it, I thought we had a really good team. We lost some close games to some really good people and should have been bowl eligible.
“I know people are shaking their heads going, ‘You’re saying it’s a good team, but when you look at your record it doesn’t reflect that.’ But I could see our team making really positive strides. I felt like we had the potential to have a really good season and be a really good team last year. It was good to see the results.”
The results were promising, and yet when Montgomery reflects on 2020 with several years of perspective instead of weeks, the backdrop to those results should resonate more.
How everyone felt after Shamari Brooks’ training camp injury, or at halftime of the comeback against SMU. Seeing the university honor Black Wall Street at the East Carolina game. All the times the Cincinnati showdown was on and off. All the times everyone got their noses intruded by COVID-19 swabs.
“I’m really proud of the way we were able to stay together,” Montgomery said. “I don’t know that we’ll ever have a year like we just had. Even next year if we still have all the stipulations and we’re still dealing things like the virus, at least we’ve been through it once now.
“The things that we had to go through last year... Man...”
Season in review: Was the 2020 season a success for Tulsa?
Watch Now: Kelly Hines on a wild, but successful 2020 season for TU football
Can the 2020 season be considered a success?
Offensive MVP: Corey Taylor II
Defensive MVP: Zaven Collins
Assistant coach of the year: Joseph Gillespie
Offense grade: B
Defense grade: A
Special teams grade: B
Top three wins of 2020
Worst three moments
Top question entering 2021: Can TU again contend for a conference title?
Players from both teams exchanged blows following the game.