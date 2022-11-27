Guerin Emig: Philip Montgomery a good man who fell through too many football cracks. Next TU coach can't make that mistake

Philip Montgomery came up in a conversation with a University of Tulsa confidant recently.

“We think the world of the guy,” the source said. “But at the end of the day it’s a ruthless, cutthroat (business).”

Several TU higher-ups think the world of the 50-year-old Montgomery, a good man who gets his players to play to the whistle despite built-in disadvantages. That’s a quality many in his industry would kill to possess.

The problem is few in his industry can go 43-53, as Montgomery did in eight seasons as TU head coach, and keep their job. The business being ruthless and cutthroat at a bare minimum, Montgomery has lost his.

A suggestion for TU’s next coach: Tap into your players' resilience as effectively as Montgomery did, just make sure you get them to play better.

This is not easy due to those disadvantages.

The Hurricane head football coach mines two-star prospects under Texas rocks. He gets a jump on FBS prospects playing at metro high school powerhouses, then prays Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or Arkansas doesn’t swoop in and take them.

He motivates his players through seasons where going 6-6 and making some bowl they've barely heard of qualifies as a massive success. He can count the fans at some home games.

The coaches at those metro high school powerhouses have as many resources as TU's head coach. Those with indoor practice facilities have more, actually.

TU's coach balances that scale by maximizing his resources. He maximizes his players by coaching the daylights out of them.

In this vein, TU’s next coach should learn from his predecessor’s mistakes.

Here were the Hurricane’s FBS rankings in fewest penalty yards per game under Montgomery: 71, 57, 98, 94, 130, 126, 123 and 84.

If you are coaching recruiting classes ranked in similar numbers, you cannot afford that. You must have discipline.

You can’t have players false starting or grabbing face masks during games. You sure as heck can’t have players throwing punches after them. You can’t play in one of those bowl games and show up on "SportsCenter" for what happened afterward in a melee with Mississippi State.

You must win games in the margins, not lose them. Specials teams present that opportunity for coaches at mid-majors like TU.

Here were the Hurricane’s FBS special teams efficiency rankings under Montgomery: 103, 89, 89, 112, 121, 93, 94 and 116.

TU’s next coach should make sure one of his assistants has an extensive background in punt and kickoff returns, and that his team practices those elements until sunset. That might just be enough to steal a game or two per year, something every TU coach must do.

There are multiple tasks on the next coach’s checklist. Since TU quarterbacks have thrown 99 touchdown passes versus 64 interceptions since 2017, he should probably zero in on that position.

If current starter Braylon Braxton can change that ratio, and be a difference-maker on an offense that’s rarely going to have four-star prospects at running back, receiver or on the line, terrific. But Braxton’s next coach must develop him better than Montgomery developed TU’s quarterbacks since Dane Evans left campus.

The next coach should hire an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach regardless of his own background, then trust that assistant with the offense and quarterbacks so he can see to the thousand details that a coach at a place like TU must ace.

Montgomery aced some of those details.

He hired some grade-A assistants. Look at Joe Gillespie’s impact as TCU’s defensive coordinator since his year-old hiring off Montgomery’s staff.

He did some player developing. Zaven Collins going from Hominy High quarterback to Bednarik- and Nagurski-winning linebacker comes to mind.

Montgomery was a resilience Jedi right through his final game as TU coach. The Hurricane fell behind 14-3 at Houston Saturday might, should have packed it in for all intents and purposes, and instead pulled a 37-30 upset. That went noticed around TU’s athletic department.

That, among other things, made Sunday afternoon’s coaching change difficult.

Difficult but necessary in a business like this one.