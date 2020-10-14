Guerin Emig: Passion of assistant coach Aaron Fletcher leads TU to host "Legacy of Black Wall Street" football game Oct. 30

Aaron Fletcher was both inspired and startled when he joined our city as a University of Tulsa assistant football coach five years ago.

“Tulsa reminds me a lot of Austin, Texas, where I’m from,” he said. “You’ve got the hill country. It’s real green. A beautiful place. Seeing Route 66, I had somebody talk to me about the music scene here back in the day.

“Then they went from talking about music to bringing up the race massacre.”

Fletcher learned of racial horrors in places like Birmingham, Alabama, growing up. He heard nothing about what happened here, on Greenwood Avenue, Black Wall Street, in 1921.

“Totally blew my mind,” he said.

The Tulsa Race Massacre was still on Fletcher’s mind when he accompanied TU cornerback Akayleb Evans to Austin for the Black Student-Athlete Summit in January of 2019. Evans gave a presentation on community activism whose theme was “The Power of Being More Than an Athlete.”

“It sparked something in me,” Fletcher said. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m more than a coach.’”

These two flash points led Fletcher on a journey that will culminate Oct. 30 when Tulsa hosts East Carolina.