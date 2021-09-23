Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prognostication and one pick for TU-Arkansas State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prognostication and one pick for TU-Arkansas State...
ONE PLAYER
TU receiver JuanCarlos Santana
Every time I looked up at last week’s TU-Ohio State game, Santana was getting bounced around the field like a bumper car. Not only did the guy keep getting up, he kept making plays, finishing with seven catches for 78 yards in the 41-20 loss.
If ever a player deserved a nice, easy, productive follow-up game, it’s Santana. He’s on track to have that kind of day at Chapman Stadium. Just look at the numbers opposing receivers put up on Arkansas State the past two weeks:
Calvin Austin III of Memphis: 6 catches, 239 yards, 3 touchdowns
Sean Dykes of Memphis: 9 catches, 143 yards, 2 touchdowns
Jalen McMillan of Washington: 10 catches, 175 yards, 1 touchdown
Yeah, Santana is going to enjoy Arkansas State a lot more than he did Ohio State.
ONE PROBLEM
Arkansas State’s depth chart includes several players who transferred down from Power Five programs. Take quarterback for instance – Red Wolves starter James Blackman was at Florida State once, and his backup is Alabama transfer Layne Hatcher.
ASU receivers Dahu Green and Te’Vailance Hunt played at Oklahoma and TCU, respectively. Defensive linemen Quay Mays and Thurman Geathers transferred from West Virginia and Louisville, respectively. D-linemen Kivon Bennett and John Mincey transferred from Tennessee.
The Red Wolves might be 1-2 and coming off a non-competitive 52-3 loss at Washington, but they have enough talent to make enough plays to hang in with TU.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin surpasses 400 passing yards at the end of the third quarter, prompting the stadium to wonder if Billy Guy Anderson’s 56-year-old TU single-game record of 502 yards might go down. The record holds when Philip Montgomery uses Deneric Prince and Shamari Broooks to hammer away at both ASU and the clock in the fourth quarter.
ONE PICK
TU 45, Arky State 23