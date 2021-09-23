Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prognostication and one pick for TU-Arkansas State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prognostication and one pick for TU-Arkansas State...

ONE PLAYER

TU receiver JuanCarlos Santana

Every time I looked up at last week’s TU-Ohio State game, Santana was getting bounced around the field like a bumper car. Not only did the guy keep getting up, he kept making plays, finishing with seven catches for 78 yards in the 41-20 loss.

If ever a player deserved a nice, easy, productive follow-up game, it’s Santana. He’s on track to have that kind of day at Chapman Stadium. Just look at the numbers opposing receivers put up on Arkansas State the past two weeks:

Calvin Austin III of Memphis: 6 catches, 239 yards, 3 touchdowns

Sean Dykes of Memphis: 9 catches, 143 yards, 2 touchdowns

Jalen McMillan of Washington: 10 catches, 175 yards, 1 touchdown

Yeah, Santana is going to enjoy Arkansas State a lot more than he did Ohio State.

ONE PROBLEM