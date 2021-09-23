 Skip to main content
Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prognostication and one pick for TU-Arkansas State
Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prognostication and one pick for TU-Arkansas State

  Updated
092421-tu-spt-emigtublog oneplayeroneproblem

Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver JuanCarlos Santana (5) runs upfield while East Carolina Pirates defensive back Shawn Dourseau (27) defends during a NCAA football game in Tulsa. Okla. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Sept. 21, 2021 video. Golden Hurricane coach talks about first home game of season after 0-3 start on road. Video courtesy/TU Athletics

One player, one problem, one preposterous prognostication and one pick for TU-Arkansas State...

ONE PLAYER

TU receiver JuanCarlos Santana

Every time I looked up at last week’s TU-Ohio State game, Santana was getting bounced around the field like a bumper car. Not only did the guy keep getting up, he kept making plays, finishing with seven catches for 78 yards in the 41-20 loss.

If ever a player deserved a nice, easy, productive follow-up game, it’s Santana. He’s on track to have that kind of day at Chapman Stadium. Just look at the numbers opposing receivers put up on Arkansas State the past two weeks:

Calvin Austin III of Memphis: 6 catches, 239 yards, 3 touchdowns

Sean Dykes of Memphis: 9 catches, 143 yards, 2 touchdowns

Jalen McMillan of Washington: 10 catches, 175 yards, 1 touchdown

Yeah, Santana is going to enjoy Arkansas State a lot more than he did Ohio State.

ONE PROBLEM

Arkansas State’s depth chart includes several players who transferred down from Power Five programs. Take quarterback for instance – Red Wolves starter James Blackman was at Florida State once, and his backup is Alabama transfer Layne Hatcher.

ASU receivers Dahu Green and Te’Vailance Hunt played at Oklahoma and TCU, respectively. Defensive linemen Quay Mays and Thurman Geathers transferred from West Virginia and Louisville, respectively. D-linemen Kivon Bennett and John Mincey transferred from Tennessee.

The Red Wolves might be 1-2 and coming off a non-competitive 52-3 loss at Washington, but they have enough talent to make enough plays to hang in with TU.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin surpasses 400 passing yards at the end of the third quarter, prompting the stadium to wonder if Billy Guy Anderson’s 56-year-old TU single-game record of 502 yards might go down. The record holds when Philip Montgomery uses Deneric Prince and Shamari Broooks to hammer away at both ASU and the clock in the fourth quarter.

ONE PICK

TU 45, Arky State 23

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News