Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction, one pick for TU-Navy

Navy might be 1-6, but it is a pesky 1-6.

The Midshipmen trailed No. 2 Cincinnati 13-10 at halftime last week. They recovered an onside kick trailing 27-20 with 48 seconds remaining, and went down to defeat only after quarterback Tai Lavatai was intercepted three snaps later.

Navy took a 21-7 lead on No. 24 SMU Oct. 9. That game was tied midway through the fourth quarter before Tanner Mordecai threw the decisive touchdown pass in the Mustangs’ 31-24 win.

The Midshipmen led Houston 17-7 at the half Sept. 25. They had the ball trailing 28-20 in the final three minutes but wound up falling by that score.

The Middies were dreadful coming out of the 2021 gate, losing to Marshall and Air Force by a combined 72-10. They haven’t won much since, but they are playing proudly.

Expect them to keep that up against TU.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

TU all-timer Drew Pearson is being recognized at halftime Friday night. The recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee will take the stadium mic and say a few words about his switching from quarterback to receiver at TU in 1971. He’ll tell the crowd how much he appreciates his Hurricane experience and thank a few people from his college days.