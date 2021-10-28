Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction, one pick for TU-Navy

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Navy...
ONE PLAYER
One position, really: linebacker. A defense must have its linebackers sharp and active against Navy’s triple-option attack. The linebackers must be sure tacklers because they’re going to be in on a ton of plays. Consider that UCF linebacker Bryson Armstrong made 22 tackles in the Knights’ 34-30 loss to Navy Oct. 2.
I don’t know that TU linebackers Yohance Burnett or Justin Wright will make 22 stops against the Midshipmen Friday night at Chapman Stadium. I do know they need to combine for at least that many.
Burnett and Wright are the Hurricane’s second- and third-leading tacklers. They have been around the ball most of this season. Wright was all over Memphis in TU’s 35-29 victory Oct. 9, with a career-high 14 tackles. Both ‘backers must wrap up and bring down Navy ball-carriers from Friday’s opening whistle.
Burnett is a senior, Wright a fourth-year junior. They are plenty experienced and disciplined by now. Those two traits come in handy against the triple option.
If both TU linebackers are on point, the Hurricane defense should follow suit and keep Navy in check.
ONE PROBLEM
Navy might be 1-6, but it is a pesky 1-6.
The Midshipmen trailed No. 2 Cincinnati 13-10 at halftime last week. They recovered an onside kick trailing 27-20 with 48 seconds remaining, and went down to defeat only after quarterback Tai Lavatai was intercepted three snaps later.
Navy took a 21-7 lead on No. 24 SMU Oct. 9. That game was tied midway through the fourth quarter before Tanner Mordecai threw the decisive touchdown pass in the Mustangs’ 31-24 win.
The Midshipmen led Houston 17-7 at the half Sept. 25. They had the ball trailing 28-20 in the final three minutes but wound up falling by that score.
The Middies were dreadful coming out of the 2021 gate, losing to Marshall and Air Force by a combined 72-10. They haven’t won much since, but they are playing proudly.
Expect them to keep that up against TU.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
TU all-timer Drew Pearson is being recognized at halftime Friday night. The recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee will take the stadium mic and say a few words about his switching from quarterback to receiver at TU in 1971. He’ll tell the crowd how much he appreciates his Hurricane experience and thank a few people from his college days.
Then Pearson, a notorious trash talker from his recent NFL draft appearances, will declare for all of Tulsa to hear: “One more thing… HOW ‘BOUT THEM COWBOYS!”
ONE PICK
Goldies 33, Middies 23