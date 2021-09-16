Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction for TU-Ohio State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Ohio State
ONE PLAYER
TU running back Deneric Prince
Philip Montgomery got Prince 21 touches last week at Oklahoma State for a total of 79 yards. That’s the right idea in terms of touches, though I might aim for 25. Prince should be that integral to TU’s offense moving forward.
What Montgomery needs is more output than those 79 yards. I think he can get it at Ohio State. This is really weird to say, but the Buckeyes are on shakier defensive ground than Oklahoma State. They have been flattened by two running backs in two weeks, Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim (163 yards) and Oregon’s CJ Verdell (161).
Prince should have easier going in Columbus than he had in Stillwater. It doesn’t mean he’s going to rush for 160 yards, but he should have more impact on this game than the one last Saturday.
ONE PROBLEM
Two problems, really – Ohio State receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, the best pass-catching tandem in college football.
TU covered FCS receivers in week one. Oklahoma State’s receivers were more talented than UC Davis’, but they were also less seasoned. That took some of the pressure off a Hurricane secondary adjusting to the loss of 2020 starting cornerbacks Allie Green and Akayleb Evans.
No such luck at The Horseshoe. Welcome to the big time, TU corners Tyon Davis, Travon Fuller and Tyree Carlisle.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
Davis Brin will have a better game in Columbus than Dane Evans did five years ago.
Sounds crazy, right? Given Evans’ 3,348-yard, 32-touchdown 2016 season? We forget how roughly he was treated at Ohio State that year, with four interceptions and two fumbles.
I’m not sure how effective Brin will be making his third college start in front of 100,000 fans still enraged over losing to Oregon. I’m quite sure he will be more effective than Evans was facing that 2016 Buckeye secondary with three 2017 NFL first round picks.
ONE PICK
The Ohio State University 41, The University of Tulsa 18