Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction for TU-Ohio State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Ohio State

ONE PLAYER

TU running back Deneric Prince

Philip Montgomery got Prince 21 touches last week at Oklahoma State for a total of 79 yards. That’s the right idea in terms of touches, though I might aim for 25. Prince should be that integral to TU’s offense moving forward.

What Montgomery needs is more output than those 79 yards. I think he can get it at Ohio State. This is really weird to say, but the Buckeyes are on shakier defensive ground than Oklahoma State. They have been flattened by two running backs in two weeks, Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim (163 yards) and Oregon’s CJ Verdell (161).

Prince should have easier going in Columbus than he had in Stillwater. It doesn’t mean he’s going to rush for 160 yards, but he should have more impact on this game than the one last Saturday.

ONE PROBLEM

Two problems, really – Ohio State receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, the best pass-catching tandem in college football.