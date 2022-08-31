Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU's opener at Wyoming

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Tulsa’s football opener at Wyoming...

ONE PLAYER

TU quarterback Davis Brin

Philip Montgomery starts here with his QB1: “He’s seen a lot now, been in a lot of battles.”

Brin was in 13 battles last season, his first as TU’s full-time starter. The final numbers – 18 touchdowns vs. 16 interceptions and a 59% completion percentage – reflect what Brin must grasp for the Hurricane to thrive this fall: consistency.

It begins with the opener.

Brin went 15-of-28 with a pair of interceptions in TU’s stunning 2021-opening loss to UC Davis. That sent him on a season-long roller coaster, a place quarterbacks can’t be.

It is imperative that Brin starts stronger at Wyoming. He should have that opportunity if Week 0 is any indication. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito went 27-of-37 with two touchdowns in the Illini’s 38-6 rout of the Cowboys last Saturday in Champaign.

“He understands it’s about getting the ball out, not trying to do too much,” Montgomery continued of Brin. “Take what the defense gives you.”

Wyoming should give Brin plenty of room to start effectively. He needs to take full advantage.

ONE PROBLEM

Is it Wyoming’s altitude? Montgomery downplays that as a factor. He would rather trust his strength and conditioning staff to have worked his players into game shape, regardless of locale.

Is it the Cowboys’ lousy Week 0 result? TU is in no position to be overconfident about any matchup, even as a touchdown favorite Saturday afternoon. No issue here.

Is it TU breaking in new defensive coordinator Luke Olson? Nah. He’s an 11-year Hurricane staffer who should transition seamlessly into Joe Gillespie’s former role.

I land on an offensive line that faces a tougher transition now that Tyler Smith and Chris Paul have moved on. Maybe Wyoming will help. Illinois running back Chase Brown rushed for 151 yards and a couple scores on the Cowboys last week.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

TU might be favored in this one, but the last time the Hurricane opened a season with a road victory was Sept. 4, 2009, 37-13 at Tulane. That was G.J. Kinne’s starting debut.

Since then, TU has lost road openers at East Carolina, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Bowling Green, Oklahoma State, Michigan State and OSU again.

The Hurricane puts a long-time-coming stop to that trend in Laramie. Emphatically.

ONE PICK

TU 32, Wyoming 17