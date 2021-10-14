Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-USF

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-South Florida...
ONE PLAYER
Let’s spotlight two this week: Tulsa wide receivers Josh Johnson and Sam Crawford.
With TU receiving alpha Keylon Stokes limited to 11 catches in four games, Johnson, Crawford and JuanCarlos Santana have all emerged to help quarterback Davis Brin lift the passing game. Johnson and Crawford have been particularly visible lately, with a combined five 100-yard receiving efforts over TU’s last four games.
Johnson had one triple-digit game over his first three years at TU and Iowa State coming into this season. He went for 149 yards at Ohio State Sept. 18, 127 against Arkansas State Sept. 25 and 140 last week against Memphis.
Crawford, with back-to-back 100-yard efforts against Houston and Memphis, is playing like he did during his breakout sophomore season in 2019.
Both figure to be busy Saturday afternoon in Tampa. USF’s defense ranks 128th out of 130 FBS teams.
ONE PROBLEM
I feel bad for that defense.
I wouldn’t normally care that USF can’t defend either the run (FBS ranking: 121) or the pass (FBS ranking: 115), or that the Bulls have just five takeaways over their 1-4 start. The problem is Glenn Spencer is their defensive coordinator. He is one of the nicest, most respectful coaches I have encountered in sportswriting, something I gleaned from my two covering his Oklahoma State defenses in 2016-17.
Two years ago Spencer won the Boca Raton Bowl as Florida Atlantic’s interim head coach. ESPN caught him flashing a thousand-watt smile on the field postgame. After I included that moment in a column, he sent me thank you note. I wasn’t a bit surprised.
I hope Spencer smiles again soon, but I wouldn't expect it to happen.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
You know how TU players come to the sideline and put on a blue “Juju” hat after making big plays? Linebacker Justin Wright makes a big play Saturday when he scoops up a USF fumble and returns it 41 yards for a touchdown. Only, this time TU’s big playmaker forgoes the blue Juju hat for a black Stetson.
Wright wore the cowboy hat to the press conference after last week’s win over Memphis. He said he wanted to wear it during a game. Mission accomplished then.
ONE PICK
TU 42, USF 28