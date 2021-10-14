Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-USF

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-South Florida...

ONE PLAYER

Let’s spotlight two this week: Tulsa wide receivers Josh Johnson and Sam Crawford.

With TU receiving alpha Keylon Stokes limited to 11 catches in four games, Johnson, Crawford and JuanCarlos Santana have all emerged to help quarterback Davis Brin lift the passing game. Johnson and Crawford have been particularly visible lately, with a combined five 100-yard receiving efforts over TU’s last four games.

Johnson had one triple-digit game over his first three years at TU and Iowa State coming into this season. He went for 149 yards at Ohio State Sept. 18, 127 against Arkansas State Sept. 25 and 140 last week against Memphis.

Crawford, with back-to-back 100-yard efforts against Houston and Memphis, is playing like he did during his breakout sophomore season in 2019.

Both figure to be busy Saturday afternoon in Tampa. USF’s defense ranks 128th out of 130 FBS teams.

ONE PROBLEM

I feel bad for that defense.