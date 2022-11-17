Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-USF

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Tulsa’s 8 p.m. home finale against South Florida Friday...

ONE PLAYER

TU safety Bryson Powers

The Hurricane trailed 20-3 midway through the third quarter at Memphis last week. TU had just spun its wheels over a ninth straight possession without scoring and here came Memphis’ offense back on the field. The Tigers drove to the TU 20-yard line when they faced third-and-6. Seth Henigan dropped back to pass and met Powers instead. The blitzing safety, playing in his familiar frenzy, smacked Memphis’ QB for a 6-yard sack and the Tigers settled for a field goal.

Nothing about Powers’ play changed the game’s outcome – TU’s fate had long been sealed – but it typified what the sixth-year senior is all about. Effort and character regardless of the circumstances.

The bio on Powers’ LinkedIn page reads: “I am a highly motivated student-athlete, excellent at juggling multiple tasks and working under pressure. I have recently graduated Cum Laude with an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering and am currently pursuing an MBA at the University of Tulsa. In football, I have lettered for three years along with holding leadership positions within the team."

If there is some justice in the college football world, Powers will rack up 12 tackles and return an interception for a touchdown in his Friday farewell to H.A. Chapman Stadium. But even if that doesn’t occur, TU fans in the stands ought to send this guy off with a rousing ovation.

ONE PROBLEM

It’s worth wondering many fans will be in those stands.

Powers is one of 23 seniors who deserve a night in the spotlight for their contributions. The reality is they play for a 3-7 team eliminated from bowl attention. The opponent is 1-9 with an interim head coach and the worst defense in FBS. Those willing to brave the 30-degree temperatures in Friday night’s forecast are more likely to do so at area high school playoff games.

Attendance at TU’s previous home game on a bright Saturday afternoon against a ranked Tulane team was announced at 15,122. Don’t count on there being that many spectators at Chapman Friday night.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Those who do show up are rewarded with a command performance by TU quarterback Braylon Braxton. The dual-threat redshirt freshman has teased us this season with the occasional strong-armed throw and twinkle-toed cut in space. USF, ranking 125th against the run and 124th against the pass, affords an opposing QB to put the DUAL in THREAT. Braxton obliges with 275 yards through the air, 150 more on the ground and five total touchdowns.

ONE PICK

TU 42, USF 21