Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Tulane

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Tulsa’s 11 a.m. game against Tulane Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

TU quarterback Braylon Braxton

Hurricane starter Davis Brin has taken a beating this season. First it was an ankle issue. Now Brin is managing a shoulder injury sustained during last week’s loss to SMU, and is termed “day to day” by head coach Philip Montgomery. That sounds like code for “better get the backup ready.”

Braxton is that backup. He has played admirably in relief of Brin to this point, firing a 17-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-7 at Ole Miss Sept. 24 to pull TU within 35-27 late, and going 8-of-14 for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week against SMU. He also ran for a score against the Mustangs out of the TU’s Wildcat package.

That leads me to believe Montgomery will use Braxton even if Brin is able to play Saturday. Montgomery should try just about everything against Tulane’s stingy defense. If the use of two quarterbacks helps that cause by keeping the Green Wave off balance, then why not? The combination of Braxton and a surging Deneric Prince in the run game might open plays for Braxton or Brin in the passing game, a crucial possibility since TU’s most dependable mode of ball movement remains the pass.

ONE PROBLEM

Tulane has that feel about it.

Every year there are a handful of college football teams that just keep winning regardless of explanation. They don’t overwhelm anybody, they just beat everybody. That’s Tulane this fall.

Take the Green Wave’s most impressive victory of the season, 17-10 at Kansas State Sept. 17. Quarterback Michael Pratt threw two interceptions in his worst passing game of the year, and still powered the offense by rushing for a career-high 87 yards. Tulane converted just one of 12 third-down opportunities that day, but won because it held K-State to three conversions out of a combined 20 third- and fourth-down attempts.

The Wave leads the AAC in total and scoring defense, but doesn’t make a whole lot of individual “wow” plays. Brin and Braxton will be relieved to discover Tulane has just 10 sacks in eight games.

It has all come together, for whatever reason, for veteran coach Willie Fritz. That’s a fun ride for a coach to go on, and a headache for an opposing coach to smack against.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Playing a postgame concert at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Lee Greenwood forgets the lyrics during his 194,762nd rendition of “God Bless the USA.” Fortunately, TU athletic director Rick Dickson is on standby. He comes onstage singing the tune, places the football program’s signature blue and gold fedora atop Greenwood’s head, and the balladeer suddenly remembers what he had started. It’s the biggest TU football save since Zaven Collins’ pick-6 against Tulane in 2020.

ONE PICK

Green Wave 32, Golden Hurricane 24