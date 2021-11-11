Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Tulane

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Tulane...
ONE PLAYER
Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin
The Hurricane snap-taker is coming off a rough go at Cincinnati, where he passed for just 160 yards and missed an opportunity to lunge into the end zone to pull TU within 28-26 in the final minute. Brin needs a bounceback in the worst way.
Fortunately, Tulane is one of the best defenses a quarterback could ask for.
The Green Wave ranks 91st against the run in FBS and 122nd against the pass. Tulane ranks 125th in scoring defense and 116th overall. Brin should have his pick of options against a unit that surrendered 612 yards to both SMU and East Carolina last month, and 707 yards and 41 first downs to Ole Miss Sept. 18.
TU got its run game going last week at Cincinnati, so we’ll probably see quite a bit of Shamari Brooks and Anthony Watkins out of the chute Saturday. Eventually, Brin should get going and double his passing numbers from the loss to the Bearcats.
ONE PROBLEM
Tulane hasn’t cashed it in despite its 1-8 record.
The Wave led midway through the fourth quarter at UCF last week before bowing 14-10. It trailed Cincinnati 14-12 late in the third quarter two Saturdays ago before the Bearcats pulled away 31-12.
Defense continues to be a general problem, but the Wave did show some resistance against both Cincy and UCF. The Knights totaled a season-low 277 yards while rushing for just 48.
TU enters in a tough psychological spot, playing one week after emptying the tank at Cincy. We are familiar by now with the Hurricane’s habit of playing poorly against subpar competition.
So those are two signs of trouble having strictly to do with TU. If Tulane presses the fight and gets a good game from quarterback Michael Pratt (27-of-44 for 296 and 3 touchdowns at Oklahoma in the season opener), this one could easily go to the final gun.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
Here’s how long Tyarise Stevenson has been a TU defensive lineman: He originally committed to Tulane in the summer of 2015, back when Philip Montgomery was just settling into his new job as Hurricane head coach, before switching to TU in January of ’16.
Six and a half years after his initial commitment, Stevenson comes full circle by rumbling into the end zone for a scoop-and-score touchdown to help his current team beat his original one.
ONE PICK
TU 41, Tulane 28