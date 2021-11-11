Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Tulane

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Tulane...

ONE PLAYER

Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin

The Hurricane snap-taker is coming off a rough go at Cincinnati, where he passed for just 160 yards and missed an opportunity to lunge into the end zone to pull TU within 28-26 in the final minute. Brin needs a bounceback in the worst way.

Fortunately, Tulane is one of the best defenses a quarterback could ask for.

The Green Wave ranks 91st against the run in FBS and 122nd against the pass. Tulane ranks 125th in scoring defense and 116th overall. Brin should have his pick of options against a unit that surrendered 612 yards to both SMU and East Carolina last month, and 707 yards and 41 first downs to Ole Miss Sept. 18.

TU got its run game going last week at Cincinnati, so we’ll probably see quite a bit of Shamari Brooks and Anthony Watkins out of the chute Saturday. Eventually, Brin should get going and double his passing numbers from the loss to the Bearcats.

ONE PROBLEM

Tulane hasn’t cashed it in despite its 1-8 record.