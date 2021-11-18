Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Temple

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Temple...

ONE PLAYER

Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks

Late November isn’t just about teams chasing goals but players chasing history. TU’s goal is bowl eligibility. The Hurricane’s history chaser is Brooks.

The Union alum has 3,491 career rushing yards. That puts him 24 away from Trey Watts at No. 4 on TU’s all-time rushing list, and 45 away from Michael Gunter at No. 3.

Brooks is 160 yards from catching Tarrion Adams at No. 2. He has a good shot to get there Saturday afternoon, given Temple’s No. 121 ranking among FBS run defenses.

The Owls are so porous defensively that Brooks could approach the 209 yards needed to reach 1,000 on the season. That would be really nice to see for a running back who rushed for 1,046 yards in 2019 before losing his 2020 season to a knee injury.

ONE PROBLEM

Temple is terrible.

Check out the Owls’ losses since Oct. 8: 52-3 to Cincinnati, 34-14 to South Florida, 49-7 to UCF, 45-3 to East Carolina and 37-8 to Houston.