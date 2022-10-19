Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Temple

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Tulsa’s 6:30 p.m. game at Temple Friday...

ONE PLAYER

Name your TU running back

The number that jumped off the stat sheet of Tulsa’s blowout loss at Navy last week wasn’t just the Midshipmen’s 455 rushing yards, but the Hurricane’s 25 rushing yards. Navy is a tough team, but not THAT tough. And still TU ran into a curb for the second straight week, coming off a 36-yard rushing effort the week before against Cincinnati.

This is a call to Philip Montgomery’s offense line to block a few levels harder, and one to Montgomery’s running backs to run a few levels harder. Whether it’s Deneric Prince, Bill Jackson or Steven Anderson, someone needs to step up and take some of the load off quarterback Davis Brin. The opportunity will be there – Temple surrendered 304 rushing yards in last week’s 70-13 loss to UCF.

ONE PROBLEM

Overconfidence maybe?

It seems bizarre to worry about a 2-4 Tulsa team coming into any game overconfident. But man is Temple struggling.

The Owls’ defense got chopped to pieces at UCF. The Golden Knights’ 737 total yards marked the second-highest figure by an FBS team this season. The Owls’ offense is, well, just take a look at this...

The only three FBS teams averaging fewer points than Temple’s 14.7 are Colorado, Colorado State and Massachusetts.

The only three FBS teams averaging fewer rushing yards are Colorado State, Boston College and Akron.

The only five FBS teams averaging fewer total yards are New Mexico, New Mexico State, Colorado State, UMass and Iowa.

If Hurricane players come out locked in, and they’d better be given their fight for six wins and bowl eligibility, they should be in pretty good shape Friday night.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

TU wide receiver Keylon Stokes breaks Howard Twilley’s school receiving yardage record in all-time style. He comes into Friday night’s game needing 29 yards to top Twilley, and he finishes with 229. Late in the third quarter, Stokes hauls in a 50-yard touchdown pass from Brin to top the 200-yard mark. As he reaches the end zone, ESPN2 commentator Andre Ware sings a lullaby in honor of Stokes’ nickname.

“Sleep.”

ONE PICK

TU 42, Temple 14