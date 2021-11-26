Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-SMU

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-SMU...
ONE PLAYER
Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin
There is a lot of attention paid SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai every week he plays. It’s what happens when a guy passes for 3,330 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Brin has thrown for 2,740 yards and 15 TDs. Not bad, though his 14 interceptions stand out, too. Here’s the thing about Brin in this game: He’s throwing against a defense that ranks No. 124 nationally in passing yards allowed. He has the opportunity to match Mordecai throw for throw. He is actually coming into Saturday with more momentum, having passed for 297 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week against Temple, the same day Mordecai threw for 66 yards in a 48-14 loss to Cincinnati.
A team needs its most important player to step up in its most important games. It doesn’t get more important for TU than this shot at bowl eligibility. Let’s see if TU’s quarterback steps up under that circumstance.
ONE PROBLEM
It’s hard to know where SMU’s head is.
The Mustangs are coming off that beating in Cincinnati. They are 1-3 since falling at Houston Oct. 30. Mordecai’s numbers have fallen off. SMU’s defensive numbers have fallen waaaay off.
Now comes the widely-held belief that Mustangs coach Sonny Dykes is about to take the TCU job, something that apparently dawned on a quartet of SMU recruits who de-committed this week.
Everything indicates this is the ideal time for TU to catch the Mustangs, assuming the Mustangs are in a deep mental hole. That could be the case, or it could be that SMU comes out angry enough at its soon-to-be-former coach to take it out on the Hurricane.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
It isn’t Dykes to TCU. Everyone sees that one coming. It’s what happens at SMU in the aftermath.
Matt Wells and Justin Fuente, a couple coaches who know the Metroplex well, make a lot of sense in Dallas. Jim Knowles has gotten to know Texas well having spent the past four seasons as Oklahoma State defensive coordinator.
Knowles interviews with SMU athletic director Rick Hart, makes OSU faithful sweat out reports of his becoming a “leading candidate” for Dykes’ old job, but stays in Stillwater when Hart chooses Wells instead.
ONE PICK
TU 34, SMU 30