Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-SMU

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-SMU...

ONE PLAYER

Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin

There is a lot of attention paid SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai every week he plays. It’s what happens when a guy passes for 3,330 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Brin has thrown for 2,740 yards and 15 TDs. Not bad, though his 14 interceptions stand out, too. Here’s the thing about Brin in this game: He’s throwing against a defense that ranks No. 124 nationally in passing yards allowed. He has the opportunity to match Mordecai throw for throw. He is actually coming into Saturday with more momentum, having passed for 297 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week against Temple, the same day Mordecai threw for 66 yards in a 48-14 loss to Cincinnati.

A team needs its most important player to step up in its most important games. It doesn’t get more important for TU than this shot at bowl eligibility. Let’s see if TU’s quarterback steps up under that circumstance.

ONE PROBLEM

It’s hard to know where SMU’s head is.