Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Ole Miss

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Tulsa’s 3 p.m. game at Ole Miss Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

TU quarterback Davis Brin

A team facing its most consequential game of the season, and this is easily TU’s most consequential game so far, needs its most consequential player to rise up. Brin isn’t just the Golden Hurricane’s most important player, he is among the most important players in FBS.

It isn’t just that the guy leads the nation in passing yardage, passing touchdowns and total offense, it’s that he is doing so without the benefit of a complementary running game; TU ranks 108th among FBS teams in rushing.

There is no doubt Brin is stepping up in class against the Ole Miss defense. The Rebels rank 16th in total defense nationally, and fifth in sacks per game. That latter statistic is alarming, given that TU has allowed 10 sacks over its 2-1 start.

Here’s what plays into Brin’s hands Saturday: “This is a totally different challenge than we’ve had," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said this week. “I think some people would say the best team we’ve played, the most challenging team for sure, schematically, and passing game."

Last week, the Rebels blitzed a Georgia Tech team not exactly known for throwing the ball (the Yellow Jackets completed 18 passes for only 161 yards). The week before, Central Arkansas completed 14 passes for 131 yards in losing at Oxford.

Troy completed 28 passes in losing 28-10 at Ole Miss Sept. 3, but averaged just 8.2 yards in doing so.

TU averages 15.3 yards per completion to rank 12th in FBS. Brin has been terrific pushing the ball downfield to Keylon Stokes, JuanCarlos Santana, Malachai Jones and Isaiah Epps.

He’ll need to keep that up Saturday. He just might be able to do so, given how much of a shock he will be to Ole Miss’ defensive system.

ONE PROBLEM

Ole Miss’ offense

The Rebels counter Brin with Jaxson Dart, a USC transfer who was 2020 Gatorade National Player of the Year at his Utah high school. Dart’s numbers over Ole Miss’ 3-0 start don’t exactly pop – 38-of-58 for 543 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions – but he has the arm and the receiving talent to explode any given Saturday. Deep threat Jonathan Mingo and tight end Michael Trigg will be particularly dangerous against TU’s pass coverage.

What Ole Miss has that TU does not is a proven rushing attack. TCU transfer Zach Evans and freshman Quinshon Judkins combine to average 202 rushing yards per game.

If the Hurricane’s passing game will be a jolt to Ole Miss’ defense, the same can be said of Ole Miss’ running game to Philip Montgomery’s D. Evans and Judkins are on a totally different plane from the running backs TU defended against Wyoming, Northern Illinois and Jacksonville State.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

TU fans come away from this game comparing Brin to legendary Hurricane quarterback Jerry Rhome. It was Rhome who threw for 252 yards to spark TU’s 14-7 1964 Bluebonnet Bowl victory over Ole Miss, the last time the Hurricane and Rebels played before Saturday. He was selected the game’s most outstanding back.

Brin is the TU offensive standout Saturday. His 245-yard first half propels the Hurricane into a 21-21 intermission tie, before Evans rips off a couple game-breaking runs in the third quarter and Ole Miss is able to open some breathing room.

The Rebels get a tougher-than-expected victory, but Brin takes another step toward becoming the most dynamic TU quarterback since Dane Evans.

ONE PICK

Ole Miss 48, TU 34