Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Northern Illinois

Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Steven Anderson (24) runs the ball during the game against Houston Cougars at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on 10/1/21. 

 BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Tulsa’s 6 p.m. home opener against Northern Illinois Saturday…

ONE PLAYER

Choose a TU running back

Philip Montgomery tried Steven Anderson, Jordan Ford, Bill Jackson and Tahj Gray as ball-carriers in last week’s loss at Wyoming. The result was a combined 22 carries for 76 yards.

One of those backs, or perhaps Anthony Watkins or Deneric Prince should one of those players resolve whatever is keeping them out of uniform, must emerge to help Davis Brin Saturday night. Dynamic as Brin was in Laramie (460 passing yards), TU can’t expect to sustain a one-dimensional offense. Northern Illinois is good enough to take advantage if that becomes the case.

Besides, TU’s offensive line is green enough that it will struggle to protect Brin if that becomes the case.

ONE PROBLEM

NIU is just a 6-point underdog for a reason.

The Huskies return plenty of experience from a team that won the Mid-American Conference last year. Start with senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi and add four offensive linemen who protect him. Move over to defense and you find seven more returning starters, including eighth-year (seriously, his first year at NIU was 2015) linebacker Kyle Pugh.

This would be an even pricklier home opener for TU had ace Huskies receiver Trayvon Rudolph not blown out his knee last month, and 2021 MAC Freshman of the Year running back Jay Ducker not transferred to Memphis.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

The tireless efforts of TU athletic director Rick Dickson and his operations/marketing crew to spruce up home games pay off. Fans enjoy Saturday’s pregame concert at Chapman Commons, then stroll over to the stadium and wolf down $1 hot dogs and popcorn while enjoying a wildly entertaining game. The announced attendance of 20,085 tops TU’s 2021 home-opening crowd by 5,000.

ONE PICK

TU 48, NIU 44

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

