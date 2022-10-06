Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Navy

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Tulsa’s 2:30 p.m. game at Navy Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

How about two – TU linebackers Justin Wright and Jon-Michael Terry.

The Midshipmen will run the fullback dive a few times out of their option offense. That puts some defensive responsibility on the interior of TU’s defensive line. It’s how Jaxon Player made 10 tackles in this game two years ago.

But when the Midshipmen turn to their option game and get their quarterback and trailing pitch backs outside, Hurricane linebackers must show up and be decisive. They must sift through traffic and make tackles.

Wright has been through this challenge before. He made eight tackles in TU’s 20-17 loss to Navy last October.

Terry has not defended the Midshipmen yet. He had gone down to a season-ending injury by the time they came to TU last year. That left linebacker Yohance Burnett to join Wright as the Hurricane’s main option stoppers. Burnett came up big with a career-high 13 tackles.

Terry doesn’t necessarily need a double-figured number Saturday in Annapolis, but he does need to be a reliable down-to-down tag-team partner with Wright.

ONE PROBLEM

We can’t judge Navy by its resume.

The Midshipmen seem to have all sorts of problems coming into Saturday. They have a 1-3 record. They can’t get their traditional rushing attack out of low gear, averaging 3.2 yards per carry. That has bogged down their entire offense. They have scored just six touchdowns and wound up throwing a very un-Navy-like 20 passes in last week’s 13-10 loss at Air Force. Longtime head coach Ken Niumatalolo spent most of his press conference this week dissecting the issues with his signature offense.

Despite all of those issues, it’s always a migraine playing these guys. Navy came to Chapman Stadium last season with a 1-6 record. The Midshipmen played furiously for three hours, forced some turnovers, broke a few runs out of their option and stole a 20-17 upset.

Philip Montgomery no doubt spent the run-up to that game warning his players, showing them moments from Navy’s hard-fought loss to Cincinnati the previous week. He must be even more vigilant about that warning this year, and his players must be more vigilant about following through on game day.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Here’s the list of FBS head coaches who have longer tenures with one program than Niumatalolo: Kirk Ferentz at Iowa, Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State, Kyle Whittingham at Utah, Rick Stockstill at Middle Tennessee, Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern, Troy Calhoun at Air Force and Nick Saban at Alabama.

Niumatalolo’s 15-season run in Annapolis has been largely successful, with 10 winning records and six bowl victories. But a 3-10 stumble in 2018 preceded a 3-7 2020 and a 4-8 2021.

The week of the Army game, Niumatalolo announces the 2022 season will be his last with the Midshipmen.

ONE PICK

TU 26, Navy 14