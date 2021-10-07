Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Mempis

I think... think... the Hurricane will show up inspired after last week’s debacle. They should. They owe it to the fans who come out to watch. Really, they owe it to themselves.

They need to be the team that contested losses at Oklahoma State and Ohio State, or at least a version of that team. If TU comes out resembling the team that Houston undressed, the score might turn out as lopsided as 45-10. Memphis may not have Houston’s difference-makers at the line of scrimmage, but the Tigers are explosive enough to run up a big number if TU isn’t careful.

The Hurricane is 1-4 and coming off a historically bad AAC defeat. It feels like pride’s on the line Saturday night. Is that enough to ensure an inspired effort? It should be.

But there is no way of knowing.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Danger lurks everywhere you look at this matchup. Henigan and Thomas are a handful. Memphis is an excellent third-down team. TU is last in the ACC in third-down defense. Memphis boasts excellent punt and kick return numbers. TU’s coverage units have been soft.

Given those trends and the Hurricane’s showing against Houston, this sets up well for the Tigers.