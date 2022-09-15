 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Jacksonville State

  • Updated
  • 0
091622-tul-spt-emigtublog oneplayeroneproblem

University of Tulsa football player Isaiah Epps at media day in Tulsa, OK, August 10, 2022.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Sept. 13, 2022 video. TU will host JSU on Sept. 17. Video courtesy/TU Athletics

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Tulsa’s 6 p.m. home game against Jacksonville State Saturday…

ONE PLAYER

TU wide receiver Isaiah Epps

Keylon Stokes, JuanCarlos Santana and Malachai Jones combined for 24 catches, 374 yards and three touchdowns in TU’s season-opening loss at Wyoming. Epps was productive, making four grabs for 79 yards, including a 54-yarder to set up a field goal.

Stokes, Santana and Jones combined for 16 catches, 283 yards and three touchdowns in TU’s victory over Northern Illinois last Saturday. Epps caught three balls for 39 yards, including a 20-yard score near halftime.

It isn’t like TU quarterback Davis Brin is missing Epps while spreading the ball to this marvelous corps of pass-catchers. He just hasn’t locked onto the Jenks alum like he has Stokes, Santana and Jones. I get the feeling that could change Saturday night against Jacksonville State.

People are also reading…

TU will ride its passing attack until the run game gets a firmer footing, which is fine considering how well Brin is playing. It’s only a matter of time before Epps bursts out of that game plan and onto the scene.

ONE PROBLEM

Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez

Rich Rod is somewhat of a lost soul. He left his last three jobs at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona under strenuous, occasionally-disturbing circumstances.

This being college football, Jacksonville State hired Rodriguez anyway last November on the heels of a 5-6 season.

This being Rodriguez, the Gamecocks’ new coach accused season-opening opponent Stephen F. Austin of spying the week of their Aug. 27 game.

This also being Rodriguez, the Gamecocks beat SFA 42-17 and are 3-0 coming into Chapman Stadium.

So what you will about his character, but the man can coach. He’ll have his team prepared come Saturday's kickoff.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

It’s isn’t too preposterous even if it should be given Rich Rod’s dirty footprints…

Rodriguez will coach Jacksonville State to a winning season, Jeff Scott will coach South Florida to a third straight dismal season, and desperate USF athletic director Michael Kelly will fire Scott and hire Rodriguez this December.

ONE PICK

TU 33, Jax State 19

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert