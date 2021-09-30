Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Houston

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Houston...

ONE PLAYER

More than one this week. Try seven. Defensive linemen Tyarise Stevenson, Cullen Wick, Anthony Goodlow, Deven Lamp, Elijah Taylor, Everitt Rogers and Joseph Anderson.

All of these guys must help make up for Jaxon Player’s absence while the TU star lineman sits out the first half after last week’s targeting penalty.

Houston has outscored opponents 45-7 in the first quarter of its four games. The Cougars will want to start fast to gain control of their first tricky road game of the season. Quarterback Clayton Tune, fresh off engineering Houston’s come-from-behind win over Navy last week, will want to start fast.

The Hurricane must pressure Tune without Player in Friday night’s opening half. That falls especially on Wick, Stevenson and Goodlow, all of whom have multiple sacks this year.

Houston isn’t exactly dynamic running the ball, with a No. 95 ranking in FBS, but it’s still on TU’s D-linemen to wall that off in case the Cougars get any ideas. Run-stuffers Stevenson, Rogers, Goodlow and Taylor will be particularly useful here until Player returns for the second half.