Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Houston

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Tulsa’s 6:30 p.m. season finale at Houston Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

TU wide receiver Keylon Stokes

In early August of 2016, a two-star prospect out of Manvel, Texas, committed to the Hurricane, telling the Tulsa World: “I enjoy seeing the love everyone has for me at TU and seeing how well they get along. To be in the atmosphere and see how much fun they have out there together and how good of a team bond they have has made me want to go there.”

Six and a half years after deciding to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Keevan Lucas, and catch passes for the Hurricane, Stokes suits up one last time at Houston. He became a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Monday on the strength of his 1,177-yard season. He deserves the nomination just as much for his career, one that includes an American Athletic Conference-record 5,415 all-purpose yards.

Stokes comes in off a 6-catch, 145-yard effort in TU’s victory over USF last week. Houston ranks next-to-last in the AAC in pass defense. This is a major opportunity, then, for the Hurricane’s No. 1 all-time receiver to go out in style.

ONE PROBLEM

While TU has the dangerous Stokes, Houston has a lethal offense.

Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune is the AAC’s leading passer by a wide margin. He strafed East Carolina for 435 yards and 4 touchdowns in Houston’s 42-3 rout last Saturday.

Cougars wideout Nathaniel Dell has an AAC-high 94 catches and 14 touchdowns. Dell and fellow receiver Matthew Golden both put up triple digits against ECU.

The Cougars don’t run the ball as effectively – when has Dana Holgorsen ever preferred to run the ball? – but they still own the advantage over a TU run defense ranking next-to-last in the AAC.

TU allows 33 points per game. Houston scores 38 points per game. Houston scored 45 points in a blowout of the Hurricane last year in Tulsa, when Tune wasn’t nearly as polished as he has become this season.

This does not set up to be a favorable situation for the TU defense.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Holgorsen on Tune during his press conference Tuesday: “How is he not on the Davey O’Brien watch list? I mean, that’s absurd. In my opinion it invalidates the award. Who are the people picking this?”

I don’t know who those people are, just that there is an O’Brien Award selection committee responsible for picking the 21 semifinalists.

After Tune throws for another 435 yards and 4 touchdowns against TU, every member of that selection committee writes Tune a letter of apology.

ONE PICK

Coogs 49, Hurricane 27