Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Cincinnati

ONE PROBLEM

It’s never a good week to play this Cincinnati. But THIS week? Oh man.

The Bearcats are coming off back-to-back lethargic performances in wins at Navy and Tulane. Last Tuesday night, when the College Football Playoff committee stuck them with a No. 6 ranking, despite their being No. 2 in the polls, committee chair Gary Barta noted both of those performances.

Cincinnati doesn’t need any more motivation to realize it is time to play dominant football again. The calendar turn should take care of that. But combine the Bearcats’ CFP ranking snub with the committee’s pointing out their flaws the past two weeks... Then add the fact that ESPN College GameDay is on campus for the first time ever, putting Cincy on full display for pretty much a full day...

TU must withstand an opponent that should be absolutely loaded for (apology in advance) bear early, so as to give itself a fighting chance late.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

TU brings the fight.