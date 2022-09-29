Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for TU-Cincinnati

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Tulsa’s 6 p.m. game against Cincinnati Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

Let’s spotlight three: TU running backs Steven Anderson, Bill Jackson and Jordan Ford

Seeking a ground game over the first three games of the season, Philip Montgomery finally found one in last week’s 35-27 loss at Ole Miss. Anderson, Jackson and Ford combined for 218 yards on 37 carries to take some of the load off quarterbacks Davis Brin and Braylon Braxton.

Montgomery is being coy about Brin’s availability Saturday night, but then he’s going to need more of the same from TU’s trio of running backs regardless of who’s taking snaps for him. The run game is how the Hurricane has made things difficult on Cincinnati the past seven years.

Shamari Brooks and Anthony Watkins both eclipsed 100 yards in TU’s 28-20 loss to the Bearcats last November. Corey Taylor did so in TU’s 27-24 2020 AAC Championship loss at Cincinnati. James Flanders powered to 197 yards in TU’s 40-37 overtime victory over the Bearcats in 2016. Ramadi Warren and D’Angelo Brewer combined for 221 yards in TU’s 49-38 loss at Cincy in 2015.

That pattern must hold up at H.A. Chapman Stadium this weekend.

ONE PROBLEM

The Bearcats still have some dudes.

Luke Fickell loses 2021 AAC Offensive Player of the Year Desmond Ridder but plugs in Ben Bryant at quarterback. Bryant threw for 314 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half of Cincinnati’s 45-24 dusting of Indiana last week.

Fickell loses 2021 AAC Defensive Player of the Year Sauce Gardner but plugs in Miami of Ohio transfer Ivan Pace Jr. at linebacker. Pace has 46 tackles, including 11 for lost yardage, and 4.5 sacks over the Bearcats’ 3-1 start.

Fickell loses complementary offensive weapon Jerome Ford at running back but plugs in complementary offensive weapon Tyler Scott at wide receiver. Scott made 10 catches for 185 yards and 3 touchdowns against Indiana.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Tension between these two programs has been mounting for years, it feels like, and it nearly boils over in pregame. Visiting teams always seek to plant their flag, so to speak, and so the Bearcats come out of the tunnel jawing at the Hurricane. Hurricane players jaw back and that leads to a mass of pushing and shoving players at midfield.

That, in turn, sets the tone for a smack-talking, bone-jarring feud for 3½ hours, decided by the team with fewer key player knocked from the game.

ONE PICK

Cincy 33, TU 27