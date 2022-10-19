Guerin Emig: Mentality, familiarity in place for TU to salvage bowl eligibility, but the football must improve

The University of Tulsa football team is 2-4 at midseason and in some trouble in terms of the program’s yearly realistic goal: six-win bowl eligibility.

The Golden Hurricane is a two-touchdown favorite at 2-4 Temple Friday night. Let’s chalk that one up.

TU should be a two-touchdown favorite against South Florida Nov. 18. The Bulls are 1-6 and have lost quarterback Gerry Bohanon to a season-ending shoulder injury, so let’s chalk that one up as well.

That leaves the Hurricane needing a 2-2 record against SMU, Tulane, Memphis and Houston. Daunting at first glance. SMU, Memphis and Houston are .500 teams. TU plays the Tigers and Cougars on the road. And 6-1 Tulane has temporarily replaced Cincinnati as the darling of the American Athletic Conference.

Here, though, is where the glass becomes half-full...

“We know we’ve been here before,” Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin said this week. “We’ve had our backs against the wall.”

They were pressed there just last year. TU was 2-4, then beat South Florida, Tulane, Temple and SMU, the last three over the final three weeks of the season, to reach and ultimately win the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

“We were resilient last year,” Brin continued, “and I really believe as a team we can be resilient this year.”

Resilience is the defining trait of TU’s football culture. That’s why Brin’s comments aren’t just lip service but more about what’s expected over the next six weeks.

“It’s the leadership in our locker and the leadership in our coaching staff. We approach things as a group. We all take responsibility,” head coach Philip Montgomery said this week. “When you do that, I think young men understand there’s going to be trials and tribulations whether it’s on the football field or in life, and it’s the way we approach those and the way we bond together to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

There is no individual player pillar this year, unlike the last two when Zaven Collins kept TU on track during the pandemic season of 2020 and Jaxon Player did likewise in ’21. Montgomery doesn’t sound concerned.

“Even if you ask those two guys, they would be the first to tell you they didn’t do it by themselves,” he said. “It’s always been multiple guys. We’ve got strong team captains right now, strong leadership throughout. Guys understanding we’ve been in tough situations before. This is how we manage it, this is how we work it.”

The program’s mindset is well-established. It should be an enormous help the last half of this season.

But what about actual football?

To review TU’s 4-2 finish last year is to understand that as bright as Brin, Shamari Brooks and Josh Johnson shined in moments, defense was the team’s most consistent strength down that stretch.

USF and Temple fell short of 300 total yards. Tulane managed just 139 over its first 12 possessions. And while SMU made some plays, TU answered with two interceptions and six tackles for lost yardage while limiting the Mustangs to a 1-of-7 third-down conversion rate in the second half.

So about TU’s defense one year later?

“I’ve got a lot of faith,” Montgomery said. “Defense has played well throughout our year here. I think our guys understand schematically where we’re at and what we’re doing. Now it’s about stepping up and making plays.”

TU didn’t make many last week at Navy. The Midshipmen rolled up 455 rushing yards in a 53-21 rout.

“That game was a whole different defense,” safety Kendarin Ray said, noting the schematic switch to combat Navy’s triple option. “Now we get back to the normal defense that we run, get back to our standard. That’s getting turnovers when we can and making tackles whenever.”

Montgomery seemed generally pleased with his linebackers and secondary this week. If there is a point of concern it’s on the defensive line, where veteran end Anthony Goodlow needs help.

“But it’s got to be three phases to get this thing accomplished,” Montgomery said in shifting second-half-of-the-season focus. “To put more pressure on one side or the other or this phase or that phase probably wouldn’t be best for us.”

To that end, Brin must avoid turnovers and stay as healthy as possible. His line must protect him better, much better, while helping revive a sleeping run game.

Special teams must be worlds better. TU ranks No. 122 in the special teams component of ESPN’s College Football Power Index.

Make more plays in the kicking game, the running game and across the defensive line and the Hurricane has a reasonable shot to replicate its 2021 October/November run.

The mentality is already in place.

“We’ve been in adverse situations before,” Montgomery noted. “Guys understand that part of it.”

Understanding and doing are two different things. Let’s see what TU does to turn 2-4 into 6-6 and make a third consecutive bowl game.