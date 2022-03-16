Guerin Emig mailbag: A new name for TU's basketball coach search

Just sittin’ on the back porch, listenin’ to the woodpecker in the neighbors’ tree, and answerin’ some mail while waitin’ for the next college basketball game to tip...

On Frank Haith and the TU coach search

From Jim G: “Names that MIGHT energize the TU fan base or increase attendance are Shea Seals, though TU has a lousy track record with alums coming back to coach (Jim King, John Phillips, Bill Blankenship, Dave Rader), Norm Roberts at Kansas, Jeremy Ballard at FIU, or personal fave Kim English at George Mason.

“TU fans won’t ‘take’ to an ORU or OSU tie-in despite the success with Bill Self who came from ORU.

“Trust Rick Dickson to make another good hire as he did previously. Am sure he’s been anticipating this scenario for some time and will have plenty of candidates.

“Frank left with class. I trust the Tulsa World columnists will treat him the same way without the usual ‘digs.’”

Let’s see...

I admire Seals. A McLain legend who stayed home to play for Tubby Smith and Steve Robinson. Won a state title coaching Booker T. Washington. Joined Danny Manning’s TU staff in a support role. Worked his way up to full-time assistant status under Haith. It’s a great story.

But it isn’t going to continue with a TU head coaching candidacy. He is too closely identified with Haith.

Roberts is another guy I like personally. He’d be a better option for Dickson than other names I’ve seen. He knows the market from his time with Self at ORU and TU.

But he is better off staying on Self’s Kansas bench.

I don’t know anything about Ballard other than he was on Doug Wojcik’s Hurricane staff for five years. Not sure that’s a plus.

English replaced Seals when Seals was promoted in 2015. Stuck around TU until taking an assistant’s job at Colorado. Now he is George Mason head coach.

He isn’t as closely linked to Haith as Seals. He is young, personable and sharp.

I’d wager he’d win the press conference if Dickson hired him. The question is would he win enough games to win back the fan base?

Also... Yes, Haith’s farewell statement was classy. Nobody that I know disliked the guy. He just never caught on with fans/the community, mostly because he didn't win nearly enough games.

His replacement must fix both issues.

---

From Michael: “Ben McCollum from NW Missouri State University. Division 2. Look at what his program has done the last eight years. They almost beat Duke in a preseason game a few years ago. Rick Dickson should call Coach K about McCollum.”

McCollum won the D-II national championship with NWMSU in 2017, ’19 and ’21. He is 31-5 this season.

Jeff Goodman, the national college basketball reporter for Stadium, linked McCollum to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee vacancy last week.

McCollum’s resume indicates to me he can do better than that.

I agree, Michael. Dickson ought to at least reach out.

---

From Jim T: “TU basketball is in a state of mediocrity, J.D. Barnett and Doug Wojcik redux. I’m ready for the program to become relevant again. Instead we’re not even the best team in town. “What can and should TU do?”

This is an older email but no less observant. Sorry for the delayed response, Jim.

The “we’re not even the best team in town” line is a killer. Paul Mills has done very well reviving ORU the past two years, but that’s no excuse for TU to fall behind the Golden Eagles in terms of both attendance and buzz. That should never happen.

That it happened under Haith’s watch was one of the longer nails in his proverbial coffin.

On happier TU times

From Bryan: “TU’s basketball season could be the worst in a very long time but the last game was priceless! My son-in-law and granddaughter Ana had courtside seats. Tulsa trailed the whole game until a spark of light to a dull, dark season was shot by Jeriah Horne. As the clock went to 0:00 and TU trailed 72-70 the senior lifted a 3/4 court shot that swished as the time light behind the basket flashed!

“My son-in-law jumped to his feet in excitement and threw Ana, who was sitting in his lap, to the Reynolds Center court, face first. Fortunately, Ana did not have to go into concussion protocol. She made her scheduled soccer game!”

Horne’s heave really was TU’s One Shining Moment.

Also... Ana must be a terror on the soccer pitch, to be that tough.

On ORU basketball

From Doug: “Do you know why ORU was not selected to play in any postseason tournaments? I know they probably aren’t on the level for the NIT, but what about the CBI or The College Insider.com? I remember Coach Mills saying at one time that ORU would be in a postseason tournament no matter what.

“I looked at the field for The College Insider.com. ORU (19-12) had a better record than all of those teams named except three. Even Summit League opponent Western Illinois (16-15) got in. Was there a buy-in or a required or a financial guarantee that prevented ORU from being included? Just wondering.”

Thanks for the question, Doug.

The CBI did not happen in 2020 due to COVID-19, and was reduced from 16 to eight teams last year. It’s back to a 16-team field now.

The CollegeInsider.com Tournament has been rebranded as The Basketball Classic. It hoped to feature a 32-team field but several teams reportedly declined an invitation. I don’t know if ORU was among them.

I forwarded Doug’s email to ORU’s athletic department seeking a response Monday, but have not heard back.

On Parker Friedrichsen, the OSU basketball commit from Bixby

From Gerald: “As I recall, Parker began basketball in the UPWARD league at Christ United Methodist Church. You might have a great story around the UPWARD program here in Tulsa. Wonder how many other high school and or college stars got their start at one of the UPWARD programs?”

Your note is in my file, Gerald. Also passed along to Kelly Hines, our new OSU beat writer. Good stuff. Thanks.

Incidentally, I picked up a really sweet long-sleeved UPWARD t-shirt while living in Norman several years ago. Still wear it occasionally. Still get compliments when I do.

On Oklahoma’s official men’s March Madness representative

From Fox: “As you reported, Oklahoma does not have a men’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament this year. However, there is an Oklahoma team actively competing for a national championship.

“Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU) in Bartlesville, with a 34-2 record, is currently rated No. 3 in the nation. OKWU won the KCAC regular season and tournament championship to automatically qualify for the NAIA National Tournament.

“The tournament began with 64 teams last week. The Eagles won their games Friday and Saturday to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. They will play Friday at 1 p.m. in Kansas City.

“OKWU won the national championship in 2009 and have been a participant in the national tournament since.”

Love it, Fox. Thank you so much for alerting us all to a hidden gem.

A little more about the Eagles... Rejoice Christian alum Jaden Lietzke is a starting forward averaging 12.5 points per game, while Lincoln Christian alum Kaleb Stokes averages 9.5 points off the bench.

The Eagles play LSU-Shreveport in that 1 p.m. game Friday.

On the financial implications of OU’s move to the SEC (courtesy of Navigate research firm)

From Richard: “An excellent explanation of the reasons OU and Texas jumped to the SEC, but every discussion of this topic should always include mention of the underhanded manner in which it was done.”

Just passing along.

On OU’s current football situation

From David: “I really appreciated the column on Cale Gundy, who has been involved in more Sooner victories (as player and coach) than anyone else in the history of the football program. Through the years, Cale has proven to be a damn good lieutenant. A lot of OU assistant coaches/coordinators have received their share of criticism from fans, but I can’t recall anyone ever wanting to fire Cale. So glad he is a part of Brent Venables’ staff.”

I trust there are thousands who feel as David does.

---

From Larry: “Back when Jeff Lebby was first hired, you expressed reservations because of his involvement with the foul odor of Baylor football and Art Briles. I told you then that I hoped you could glean more information. Have you? What are your thoughts now?”

I really want to have a conversation with Lebby about what happened at Baylor, and how he feels about it today. To me it’s the most responsible way to move forward.

I have requested that chat through OU’s athletic office. Until it occurs, I’m not sure there are many more thoughts to be had on the topic.

On OU’s old situation

From Bob: “Lincoln Riley bought a $17 million Los Angeles house... It looks like he is doing OK in California.”

Yeah he is. Seven fireplaces and 12 bathrooms. A tennis court, putting green, movie theater and an elevator.

And folks want to moan about a little name, image and likeness dough for players.

On our kick-ass city

From Gary: “You should check out the Church Studio when you get the chance.”

Soon as the NCAA Tournament is over, Gary. Promise.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.