Guerin Emig: Kevin Wilson scores first win as TU coach with Braylon Braxton's return

Kevin Wilson mentioned football coming down to “blocking and tackling” several times during his introduction as University of Tulsa coach Tuesday.

He also got closer to the point of his being here when he referenced a Bible verse.

“To whom much is given, much will be required.”

Wilson said this in regard to the quarterback position, his specialty over 30 years of college coaching. He has worked with Sam Ricketts at Miami of Ohio, Zak Kustok at Northwestern, Sam Bradford at Oklahoma, Nate Sudfeld at Indiana and Justin Fields at Ohio State. Quarterbacks who ate statistics and won a few awards.

The position should be even more valuable to Wilson at TU, a place where quarterbacks must often rise above linemen, backs and receivers passed over by Power Five programs.

Braylon Braxton rose above in TU’s last two games of this season against South Florida and Houston. The Hurricane won them both as the redshirt freshman amassed 618 passing yards, 71 more on the ground and accounted for seven touchdowns.

All of this brings us to 1 p.m. Tuesday, two hours before Wilson’s introduction, when TU’s new coach scored his first victory on the job.

Braxton called TU athletic director Rick Dickson with some news, which Dickson then relayed to Wilson: “Braylon came back out of the portal.”

Braxton had gone into the transfer portal last Wednesday. Some Power Five coaches, recognizing dual-threat potential when it’s available, started sniffing around immediately.

Braxton was already in a blurry head space. His dad was injured in a car accident after TU’s victory at Houston Nov. 26. His position coach/coordinator/head coach, Philip Montgomery, was fired the following afternoon.

Dickson was aware enough to take Braxton aside before addressing the entire TU team Nov. 28, the day after Montgomery’s dismissal. He pulled the quarterback into an H.A. Chapman Stadium office and asked how he was holding up.

Then Dickson said: “I don’t know the feeling up there (with the team), but I do know this: A lot of them look at you for how you react and respond. I’m not pressing you for anything, you just tell me where you stand.”

Braxton told Dickson he was committed, but with everything swirling in his head, how could he be? The portal beckons every college quarterback, it feels like. Two days later, Braxton went in.

Why he came back out Tuesday is for him to say, ultimately, when he returns to Tulsa from tending to his father in Frisco, Texas.

Here’s what Dickson said Braxton told him: “I know what I have at TU. I know the support I have. I like who you brought us.”

If Wilson can turn Kustok into a quarterback who throws for 421 yards while rushing for another 111 in a single Northwestern game — see: Bowling Green, 2001 — imagine what he might do with Braxton.

“I know the offense is gonna be good,” Wilson said Tuesday.

That’s because he knows his quarterback will be productive. It’s in a history that Braxton has apparently brushed up on.

The next phase here will be more personal.

Wilson can’t commit to naming a starting quarterback he only met Monday night by phone.

“I said, ‘Hey, just take your time and give your father a hug and be with your mom. Just calm down. This will be OK. Be there with them,’” Wilson said in reference to Braxton’s situation. “Just told him we weren’t in a rush. We wanted to get to know him.”

Football familiarity must develop as well.

“I haven’t studied a lot of film yet. Glanced at it a little,” Wilson said of Braxton. “Looks like he can run around.”

Yes, Braxton can run around. He can throw it some, too, by virtue of TU’s two season-closing wins.

But this is far from a slam dunk.

Wilson touted the value of competition Tuesday. Braxton has some already on campus in the form of 2022 third-stringer Roman Fuller plus Cardell Williams, a three-star dual threat QB from Houston who sat out this season as a redshirt. He might have more competition if the portal spits a QB TU’s way.

Another yellow alert from Wilson: “I’m excited (Braxton) wants to be here. But at the same time he’s got to earn our trust. He’s got to earn his team’s trust. It sounds like he’s the guy that can. But you want to see it and just make sure it grows.”

We’ll see how this develops, from Wilson’s relationship with his quarterbacks to his quarterbacks’ relationship with their weight and film rooms. There are so many variables in college football anymore.

At least TU can be comforted by having head coach in place and a starting quarterback set to return. There is potential in that, based on 30 years of history on one side and two games of promise on the other.