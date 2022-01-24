Guerin Emig: Jerry Ostroski lends pain, perspective to Buffalo's heartbreak in Kansas City as only an ex-Bill can

About that...

“The same thing happened to Mahomes in ’19 against the Patriots. It’s not like this is unprecedented,” Ostroski said. “At some point the NFL is going to have to say ‘OK, we need to make a change.’

“Somebody said if they went to the college format (both teams get an overtime shot starting at the opponent’s 25-yard line) we might still be playing right now. I don’t think you can do that.

“But I do think it’s fair to allow both teams to have a possession and answer one another.”

Ostroski laments the Bills’ defense as much as the NFL’s overtime rule. The play before Butker’s end-of-regulation kick, Mahomes connected with Kelce to take the Chiefs from their 44-yard line to Buffalo’s 31.

“Eight seconds left and nobody jams him at the line of scrimmage,” Ostroski said. “This is a perennial All-Pro who’s going to be in the Hall of Fame... And you don’t have somebody jam him at the line of scrimmage? At worst you get a holding call. It’s only five yards and you’ve burned time and you go to the next play. That sequence...”