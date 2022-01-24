Guerin Emig: Jerry Ostroski lends pain, perspective to Buffalo's heartbreak in Kansas City as only an ex-Bill can

It had been 20 hours since Buffalo lost a magical, brutal, indescribable, incomprehensible AFC playoff game at Kansas City, and Bills offensive lineman-turned-Bills superfan Jerry Ostroski sounded about like you imagine he would.
“I feel sad, man. I’m down,” said the TU Athletics Hall of Famer and longtime Tulsa resident. “It was a crushing loss.”
Ostroski was on his way home from a day selling sports medicine implants. I don’t know how he did it.
I said 10 words over the entire week following my Steelers’ Super Bowl XXX giveaway to the (bleep)ing Dallas Cowboys, and I just cheered for them. I didn’t start 102 games over eight seasons for them like Ostroski did the Bills.
“The first thing I thought of was the way I felt when I walked off the field in Tennessee after we lost the ‘Home Run Throwback’ game to the Titans. We left the field ahead on the scoreboard with minimal time, seconds, left. And we lost. That game and those emotions are still very raw,” Ostroski says.
The Music City Miracle occurred Jan. 8, 2000. Ostroski was still a Bill.
And here he is, enduring another all-time NFL gut punch.
I’m not sure what to say to that. I feebly come up with: Any chance that helped prepare you for last night’s blow?
“No, it was a definite crushing moment,” Ostroski said. “When the kick went through, you felt that deflated feeling.”
Harrison Butker’s 49-yard tying field goal at the end of regulation, he means. Coming after Patrick Mahomes pulled the game out of his arm with back-to-back completions to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to take the Chiefs from their own 25-yard line to Buffalo’s 32 in 10 seconds.
“I was on the porch for a bit. Then I was in my living room with my son and his buddies. Then I was back in the bedroom with my wife,” Ostroski said. “As soon as they lost the (overtime) coin flip, I said, ‘It’s over.’
“My wife said, ‘You gotta speak it into existence, you gotta speak it into existence.’ I’m like, ‘No. This is over.’ Unfortunately it was.”
When Mahomes hit Kelce for the 8-yard overtime touchdown to make “this is over” official, I sat on my couch unsure if what I had just watched was real.
How do two teams string together heroic moments over a full hour?
Are Mahomes and Josh Allen men or machines?
Did Allen just have the best game a losing quarterback has ever played?
Why oh why couldn’t Allen have had one last shot to fire back at Mahomes in OT?
About that...
“The same thing happened to Mahomes in ’19 against the Patriots. It’s not like this is unprecedented,” Ostroski said. “At some point the NFL is going to have to say ‘OK, we need to make a change.’
“Somebody said if they went to the college format (both teams get an overtime shot starting at the opponent’s 25-yard line) we might still be playing right now. I don’t think you can do that.
“But I do think it’s fair to allow both teams to have a possession and answer one another.”
Ostroski laments the Bills’ defense as much as the NFL’s overtime rule. The play before Butker’s end-of-regulation kick, Mahomes connected with Kelce to take the Chiefs from their 44-yard line to Buffalo’s 31.
“Eight seconds left and nobody jams him at the line of scrimmage,” Ostroski said. “This is a perennial All-Pro who’s going to be in the Hall of Fame... And you don’t have somebody jam him at the line of scrimmage? At worst you get a holding call. It’s only five yards and you’ve burned time and you go to the next play. That sequence...”
... Was exhilarating to you, me and the millions of viewing neutrals who didn’t want the game to end.
But man oh man... To Buffalo? To the Bills Mafia fan base? To Bills alumni?
Maybe, um, today helped take your mind off it all?
“No. Because guess what? Eeeeverybody wants to talk about it,” Ostroski said.
He’s laughing as he says that, which comes as a relief to me since I want to talk about it, too, and it’s past 4 p.m.
Thank goodness it’s a pleasant, informative conversation. Thank goodness it arrives at a comforting place.
“Buffalo is incredibly somber today,” Ostroski begins. “It’s a blue-collar town to begin with. Guys are picking their lunch pails up and going to work. Some guys are irate. They want the defensive coordinator fired. We’re talking about the number one defense in the NFL by the way. Some are like, ‘It’s OK, Josh. We’re gonna get one before you leave.’
“When you really look at Buffalo and the way it is, I don’t know, it’s such a resilient city. They’ve been through so much. The four Super Bowl losses. The ‘in the crease goal’ (google “Sabres 1999 Stanley Cup Brett Hull crease”).
“It’s how the town has evolved. How at one time it was the hub of steel and business in the United States into what it is today. People reinvented themselves and got new jobs and did different things.
“That’s how they are with the Bills. They understand the Bills are theirs. They love them no matter what happens. It’s a somber town for a while, but they are definitely backing their football team.
“Again, it’s Buffalo. It’s just a town of resilience. Its pro team is the same exact way. They’ll be back next year. Wouldn’t doubt if they end up playing at home and not in Kansas City. Wouldn’t shock me if those two were back at it again.”
Oh please let that happen. Let that game and those quarterbacks overwhelm us once more.
Only next year, let Allen and the Bills overcome Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Sounds like Buffalo, along with the Tulsan feeling a Bills shade of blue right now, deserves as much.