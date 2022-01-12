Guerin Emig: Jaxon Player reflects on his time at TU and a fast-arriving decision about OU, OSU or wherever's next

“It’s been hard because I’ve been on the phone 24/7. When I come home I like to enjoy my family,” Player said. “The good part is seeing my hard work pay off and having the opportunity to turn schools down that most people dream of going to, places that in high school if I would have gotten offers from, I would have not blinked an eye in going there.”

Player boils down the process not just to one final decision, but to some important, informed judgments about the most controversial aspects of his sport. The transfer portal, for instance.

“Players should be able to choose where they want to go and not have any restrictions,” he said. “When coaches leave, they don’t have to sit out a year. Why should players be held to a different standard? We’re the ones that are actually playing in the games.

“To make a player sit out a year or fans being mad at players for wanting to transfer... It all boils down to it’s a business.”

Player asserts that he has handled his business fairly. That call to Montgomery?