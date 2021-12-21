Guerin Emig: Five ways TU can build off its winning 2021 football season

A second straight winning season.
A bowl triumph.
A 1,000-yard rusher and receiver.
A contract extension for the head coach.
Tulsa checked several boxes en route to a mostly successful 2021 football season culminating in Monday’s 30-17 Myrtle Beach Bowl victory over Old Dominion. The Golden Hurricane should feel good about their rebound from a 1-4 start and what they wound up accomplishing.
How to feel even better in 2022? Let us count five ways...
1 – Build on an MVP performance
TU quarterback Davis Brin was Myrtle Beach Bowl Most Valuable Player thanks to 285 yards and 2 touchdowns passing. The key number? Brin’s 0 interceptions.
It marked just the fifth game of Brin’s 13 this season in which he didn’t throw a pick. He closed the year with 18 touchdowns vs. 16 interceptions.
That ratio can’t stand next season if TU is going to progress. Brin must take a big step forward, and Montgomery must help him do so.
The last Hurricane quarterback to improve under Montgomery year to year was Dane Evans from 2015 to ’16. TU coaches owe Brin better development than that track record.
2 – Invest in kickoff coverage
Seven out of 130 FBS teams allowed two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Two allowed three.
One – Tulsa – allowed four as of LaMareon James’ 100-yard return for a score to open the Myrtle Beach Bowl for Old Dominion.
TU got away with that breakdown Monday. It got away with breakdowns, barely, in tight wins over Arkansas State and South Florida.
At Oklahoma State Sept. 11, however, LD Brown’s kickoff return for a touchdown was the difference in TU’s 28-23 loss to the Cowboys.
That alone should be reason enough for Montgomery to take his entire staff to Ann Arbor this offseason for a week-long seminar with Michigan’s special teams coaches, given the Wolverines’ No. 1 kickoff return ranking in FBS.
3 – Discover the next man up defensively
Defensive tackle Jaxon Player recorded TU’s lone sack against Old Dominion, a fitting end to a senior season in which Player was named a Pro Football Focus Third Team All-American.
Player was the heartbeat for the 2021 Hurricane same as Zaven Collins provided that in 2020. Someone must fill that pivotal role in ’22.
I’m looking at you, linebacker Justin Wright. I’m looking at your team-high 82 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one pass breakup over the ’21 season.
4 – Discover the next defensive coordinator
Joe Gillespie’s 2-week-old departure for TCU didn’t reverberate like Alex Grinch leaving Oklahoma for USC or Jim Knowles trading Oklahoma State for Ohio State, but trust me that the Hurricane felt it.
Gillespie had been with Montgomery since the head coach’s first month at TU. He had institutional knowledge of the Hurricane’s defensive methods and the Hurricane’s general culture.
Guys like Player and Collins, and Trevis Gipson and Reggie Robinson before them, thrived not just in Gillespie’s system but in that culture.
Montgomery’s hire, whether in the form of a staff promotion or an outside pick, means as much to TU’s defensive transition to 2022 as Mike Gundy’s hire means to OSU’s and Brent Venables’ hire of Ted Roof means to OU’s.
5 – Stick even closer together
It isn’t just Gillespie the Hurricane will miss. TU’s game notes indicate 25 seniors played their final home game Nov. 20 against Temple.
Among the seniors on TU's 2021 roster are Player and defensive leaders Cullen Wick, Cristian Williams and Yohance Burnett, offensive line anchors Chris Paul and Dylan Couch and TU’s two most productive offensive players this season – 1,000-yard running back Shamari Brooks and 1,000-yard receiver Josh Johnson.
Montgomery should be lauded for promoting a unique ability to stick together and overcome adversity within his program, trademarks of TU's last two seasons especially.
The continuation of that unity and resilience are the first things Montgomery will count on as he gathers his 2022 team for its first spring practice in March.