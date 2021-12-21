Guerin Emig: Five ways TU can build off its winning 2021 football season

Player was the heartbeat for the 2021 Hurricane same as Zaven Collins provided that in 2020. Someone must fill that pivotal role in ’22.

I’m looking at you, linebacker Justin Wright. I’m looking at your team-high 82 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one pass breakup over the ’21 season.

4 – Discover the next defensive coordinator

Joe Gillespie’s 2-week-old departure for TCU didn’t reverberate like Alex Grinch leaving Oklahoma for USC or Jim Knowles trading Oklahoma State for Ohio State, but trust me that the Hurricane felt it.

Gillespie had been with Montgomery since the head coach’s first month at TU. He had institutional knowledge of the Hurricane’s defensive methods and the Hurricane’s general culture.

Guys like Player and Collins, and Trevis Gipson and Reggie Robinson before them, thrived not just in Gillespie’s system but in that culture.