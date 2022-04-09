Guerin Emig: Davis Brin didn't need to play in spring scrimmage to show his commitment to Golden Hurricane

Davis Brin spent his recent spring break in Florida, a time-honored tradition among college guys. Only, this college guy threw footballs in Jacksonville, not frisbees on Jacksonville Beach.

“6 Points, a training facility down there,” said Brin, Tulsa’s starting quarterback. “I went to go train. It was a great time. I was throwing it really, really well. I was working with a guy I’ve known named Will Hewlett.”

The relationship between quarterback and private quarterback instructor dates back to when Brin was in middle or junior high school, around the time Brin was still playing every sport he could, and would practice every sport with one nagging problem.

“I’d see him outside supposed to be training for basketball season. l’m looking out the window and he’s picking up a football,” Lara Brin, Davis’ mom, said after TU’s spring scrimmage Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium. “He has always loved football so much.”

That’s two tales of commitment, then. Both are instructive when considering Brin’s importance headed to his team’s 2022 season.

He will be TU’s second-year starter, meaning the learning curve from year one must flatten.

He must be the quarterback who averaged 275 yards while throwing five touchdowns versus two interceptions in victories over Temple, SMU and Old Dominion to finish TU’s 7-6 2021 season, capped by a Myrtle Beach Bowl triumph.

“Mentally, Davis is right on track with where I want him to be,” TU coach Philip Montgomery confirmed Saturday. “You see him making the right reads. You see him out here on this field taking mental reps ...

“A year under his belt has really pushed him to that point. I think he’s ready to take that next step.”

Brin took “mental reps” only during the 11-on-11 portion of Saturday’s scrimmage. He stood seven yards behind the quarterbacks who were participating and mimicked their movements.

This was due to clean-up of a non-throwing wrist injury which Brin believes he originally sustained against Memphis last Oct. 9, and then aggravated during his Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP performance Dec. 20.

Don’t make a big deal of Brin’s health. Not in early April. Brin called his absence from Saturday’s 11-on-11 “precautionary” and insisted he could have played had it been a real game day.

Focus on Brin’s purpose instead. It isn’t just that he has always wanted to be in this position, starting quarterback for a winning, important team, or that his pursuit takes him to places like Jacksonville during supposed free time like spring break.

Notice that Brin is 22 years old, that he has been in the program since 2018, and that recent TU go-to players like Zaven Collins, Zach Smith, Jaxon Player and Shamari Brooks have moved on.

A player Brin’s age with the experience he has, and especially playing the position he does, becomes a focal point automatically.

“I would agree with that,” he said. “With my personality, it’s something I’ve always felt very natural doing. Even as a freshman, knowing my place but showing that I can be a leader. And then finally filling that role.”

Brin showed his front-and-center awareness a few times Saturday.

During the 7-on-7 non-contact portion of the scrimmage, he followed an interception with a next-play long touchdown strike to Keylon Stokes.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Brin said. “How you respond.”

During 11-on-11, Brin counseled freshman quarterback Cardell Williams with a brief conversation, a pat on the shoulder and congratulatory slap of the hand after Williams’ TD toss.

“I love being in this program,” Brin said, “with Coach Monty, Coach Beau (Trahan, TU’s quarterbacks coach) and all the guys.”

You can tell. Now, he leads this program.

You could tell that, too, Saturday.

