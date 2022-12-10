'Gritty performance' carries TU men past Central Michigan, 70-63

Tulsa head coach Eric Konkol praised his players for fighting through some adversity on Saturday on their way to a 70-63 win over Central Michigan at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Sam Griffin and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson led the way for the Hurricane (3-6) with 13 points each. Tim Dalger pitched in with 12 points as nine of 10 players scored for the Hurricane.

“I’m really proud of this group after having the tough one the other night. They’ve been in final exams and have had to modify and do some different things,” Konkol said. “I thought it was a gritty performance. One that certainly had mistakes, like any game does, but we responded to adversity better this afternoon. And then we pushed it forward into a good performance."

Tulsa closed out the first half on a 15-5 run to take a 31-25 lead at halftime.

CMU (4-6) scored the first six points of the second half to tie the score at 31. Dalger knocked down a 3-pointer for Tulsa’s first points of the second half and a 34-31 lead. The Chippewas regained the lead at 37-36, but Griffin answered back with a trey at the 15:45 mark, and although the game was tied once more, Central Michigan would not lead again.

After the Hurricane pulled away for a 59-51 advantage, the Chippewas rallied and tied the score at 61-61 with 3:32 to play when Max Majerle hit a 3-pointer. After Simpson hit a step-back jumper in the lane for a 63-61 Hurricane lead, Dalger made two free throws and Anthony Pritchard hit a turnaround jumper on the baseline to put Tulsa ahead 67-61 with just 45 seconds left. The Hurricane made three-of-four free throws in the final 36 seconds to preserve the win.

Tulsa snapped a 5-game losing streak and improved to 2-2 at home. The Hurricane will close out its four-game homestand at 7 p.m. next Friday against Mississippi Valley State.

TULSA 70, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 63

CENT. MICHIGAN (4-6): Ajiboye 2-4 0-0 4, Stafl 3-4 4-4 11, Majerle 2-11 2-4 8, Taylor 5-11 4-4 14, Zarzuela 1-7 1-2 4, Bass 3-9 4-4 12, McCaskill 1-2 4-4 6, Harding 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 19-53 19-22 63.

TULSA (3-6): Dalger 2-9 7-8 12, Selebangue 4-7 0-0 8, Embery-Simpson 5-10 2-2 13, Griffin 4-10 2-2 13, Pritchard 3-4 0-0 6, Betson 3-9 0-0 8, Chukwu 1-1 0-0 2, Gaston-Chapman 1-2 1-3 3, McWright 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 25-56 12-15 70.

Halftime: Tulsa 31-25. 3-Point Goals: Cent. Michigan 6-23 (Bass 2-7, Majerle 2-9, Stafl 1-2, Zarzuela 1-4, Harding 0-1), Tulsa 8-23 (Griffin 3-7, Betson 2-7, Knight 1-1, Dalger 1-4, Embery-Simpson 1-4). Rebounds: Cent. Michigan 32 (McCaskill 7), Tulsa 29 (Selebangue, Embery-Simpson 5). Assists: Cent. Michigan 11 (Bass 5), Tulsa 15 (Dalger 4). Total Fouls: Cent. Michigan 16, Tulsa 19. A: 2,654 (8,355).