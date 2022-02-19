Griffin scores 23 as Golden Hurricane end road losing streak

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 23 points as Tulsa ended its eight-game road losing streak, getting past South Florida 65-57 on Saturday.
Griffin hit 4-of-6 3-pointers.
Rey Idowu added 13 points and eight rebounds for Tulsa (9-16, 3-11 American Athletic Conference).
Jeriah Horne, whose 16 points per game entering the contest led the Golden Hurricane, had eight points (3 of 12).
Javon Greene had 15 points for the Bulls (7-19, 2-12), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Russel Tchewa added 13 points. Caleb Murphy had 10 points.
The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Bulls for the season. Tulsa defeated South Florida 76-45 on Jan. 29.
TULSA 65, SOUTH FLORIDA 57
TULSA (9-16): Horne 3-12 0-0 8, Idowu 6-10 1-1 13, Griffin 8-12 3-4 23, Jackson 2-3 4-4 8, Pritchard 1-2 6-6 8, Haywood 0-1 0-0 0, Dalger 2-2 0-2 5, Konstantynovskyi 0-0 0-0 0, Draine 0-0 0-0 0, Gaston-Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-42 14-17 65.
SOUTH FLORIDA (7-19): Hines 0-1 1-2 1, Tchewa 6-13 1-1 13, Greene 4-14 4-4 15, Murphy 5-9 0-0 10, Smith 1-10 2-2 5, Patrick 3-7 0-0 7, Walker 2-4 2-2 6, Boggs 0-1 0-0 0, Matos 0-0 0-1 0, Moss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 10-12 57.
Halftime: Tulsa 32-27. 3-point goals: Tulsa 7-16 (Griffin 4-6, Horne 2-7, Dalger 1-1, Haywood 0-1, Pritchard 0-1), South Florida 5-22 (Greene 3-10, Patrick 1-3, Smith 1-8, Boggs 0-1). Rebounds: Tulsa 26 (Idowu 8), South Florida 31 (Tchewa 7). Assists: Tulsa 14 (Horne 4), South Florida 11 (Murphy, Smith 3). Total fouls: Tulsa 13, South Florida 14. A: 2,085 (10,411).