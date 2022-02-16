Green Wave surges past Golden Hurricane women in Tulsa

Tulane's second-half surge lent the Green Wave enough momentum to defeat Tulsa, 69-60, Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center, dropping the Golden Hurricane to 4-6 in conference play.

The Hurricane, which entered the game eighth nationally at 37.8% from the 3-point line, shot 4-of-23 from deep for the night. First-year head coach Angie Nelp credited Tulane's defense.

"(Tulane) did some things that kind of took away some shots that were in rhythm. I thought the shots we took were some really good shots," Nelp said. "You know, they just didn't fall, and sometimes you have nights like that."

Despite its shooting struggles, TU built a lead as high as 11 during the second quarter before a 21-point swing produced by the Green Wave stole the Golden Hurricane's advantage. Nelp's crew surrendered the lead for good at the third-quarter buzzer and fell behind by 10 with 3:48 to go in the fourth.

The Green Wave's full-court trap, enacted during the third quarter, proved troublesome for the Hurricane as Tulane trimmed TU's lead, but it was ultimately not the deciding factor as far as Nelp was concerned.