Green Wave surges past Golden Hurricane women in Tulsa

Tulane's second-half surge lent the Green Wave enough momentum to defeat Tulsa, 69-60, Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center, dropping the Golden Hurricane to 4-6 in conference play.
The Hurricane, which entered the game eighth nationally at 37.8% from the 3-point line, shot 4-of-23 from deep for the night. First-year head coach Angie Nelp credited Tulane's defense.
"(Tulane) did some things that kind of took away some shots that were in rhythm. I thought the shots we took were some really good shots," Nelp said. "You know, they just didn't fall, and sometimes you have nights like that."
Despite its shooting struggles, TU built a lead as high as 11 during the second quarter before a 21-point swing produced by the Green Wave stole the Golden Hurricane's advantage. Nelp's crew surrendered the lead for good at the third-quarter buzzer and fell behind by 10 with 3:48 to go in the fourth.
The Green Wave's full-court trap, enacted during the third quarter, proved troublesome for the Hurricane as Tulane trimmed TU's lead, but it was ultimately not the deciding factor as far as Nelp was concerned.
"There were moments where that affected us a little bit, but for the most part, I thought we were able to handle the speed," Nelp said.
An early fourth-quarter run by the Green Wave fixed TU's deficit between six and 10 the remainder of the night.
"Our team, they fight so hard, and they work so hard, and I'm just so honored that I get to coach a team that's going to step on the floor and give every single thing they have for 40 minutes, and I felt like we did that as a team," Nelp said. "I wish that it would've gone another way, honestly, but I'm super proud."
Rebecca Lescay led all Hurricane with 16 points, followed by Wyvette Mayberry, Maddie Bittle and Maya Mayberry with 14, 13 and 10, respectively.
The Golden Hurricane continue conference play at 1 p.m. Saturday against Southern Methodist at Reynolds Center.
TULANE 69, TULSA 60
Tulane (17-7): Freeman 6-13 3-3 16, Heide 6-11 5-7 17, Clark 6-11 2-2 14, Ursin 5-12 6-6 16, Jones 2-11 0-0 4, Cheatham 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 2-2 2, Parau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-63 18-20 69
Tulsa (14-7): Poindexter 1-10 0-0 2, M. Mayberry 3-13 2-3 10, Bittle 5-7 2-2 13, W. Mayberry 7-15 0-0 14, Lescay 8-14 0-0 16, Evans 2-6 0-0 5, Crawford 0-4 0-0 -, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Clayton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 26-71 4-5 60
3-point goals: Tulane 1-16 (Freeman 1-5, Ursin 0-3, Jones 0-4, Cheatham 0-2, Anderson 0-2), Tulsa 4-23 (Poindexter 0-5, M. Mayberry 2-8, Bittle 1-1, W. Mayberry 0-2, Evans 1-3, Crawford 0-3, Clayton 0-1). Rebounds: Tulane 46 (Freeman 11), Tulsa 37 (Lescay 6). Assists: Tulane 13 (Clark 4), Tulsa 10 (Lescay 4). Fouled out: None. Team fouls: Tulane 7, Tulsa 17. A: 1,438