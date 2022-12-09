Golden Hurricane to host Central Michigan for first time

Tulsa vs. Central Michigan

2 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center

Records: TU 2-6, CMU 4-5

ESPN+, 99.5 FM KXBL

Three storylines

Sharp shooter: TU's Brandon Betson has proved himself as a 3-point shooter through the first eight games. He leads the conference in accuracy, knocking down 45.9 percent of his triples. Betson also average double digits, scoring 11.9 and 11.6 per game, respectively.

First meeting: Saturday's matchup will mark the first time the two schools have met in men's basketball. The Chippewas dropped their previous game 71-66 at home to Robert Morris on Wednesday night.

Toy drive: Saturday is the Golden Hurricane's Holiday Toy Drive. Fans are encouraged to bring toys to the game to donate. There will be donation boxes at Reynolds Center entrances. TU will have just one more nonconference home game, against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 16.

— From Staff Reports