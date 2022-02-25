Golden Hurricane seeks revenge on Pirates in North Carolina

Tulsa at East Carolina
3 p.m. Saturday, Minges Colliseum, Greenville, N.C.
Records: Tulsa 9-17, 3-12 American Athletic Conference; East Carolina 14-13, 5-10
Stream: ESPN+, KXBL-99.5 FM
Three storylines
Leading the way: With 16.2 and 15.0 points per game, respectively, Jeriah Horne and Sam Griffin lead TU’s offensive attack. Horne ranks fifth in the AAC in that category, Griffin seventh.
Scouting the Pirates: Since their last meeting Feb. 8 — a 73-71 ECU victory in Tulsa — the Pirates have gone 2-2. Both wins have come against South Florida. Vance Jackson drained a go-ahead triple to lift ECU past the Hurricane in Tulsa.
Poor on the road: Before a Feb. 19 win at South Florida, TU had not won a road game this season. Headed into its last away match, the Hurricane post a 1-9 road record. All-time, the Hurricane are 7-2 against ECU on the road.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Writer
I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.