 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golden Hurricane seak revenge on Pirates in North Carolina
0 Comments
TU men's basketball

Golden Hurricane seak revenge on Pirates in North Carolina

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa at East Carolina

3 p.m. Saturday, Minges Colliseum, Greenville, N.C.

Records: Tulsa 9-17, 3-12 American Athletic Conference; East Carolina 14-13, 5-10

Stream: ESPN+, KXBL-99.5 FM

Three storylines

Leading the way: With 16.2 and 15.0 points per game, respectively, Jeriah Horne and Sam Griffin lead TU's offensive attack. Horne ranks fifth in the AAC in that category, Griffin seventh.

Scouting the Pirates: Since their last meeting Feb. 8 — a 73-71 ECU victory in Tulsa — the Pirates have gone 2-2. Both wins have come against South Florida. Vance Jackson drained a go-ahead triple to lift ECU past the Hurricane in Tulsa.

Poor on the road: Before a Feb. 19 win at South Florida, TU had not won a road game this season. Headed into its last away match, the Hurricane post a 1-9 road record. All-time, the Hurricane are 7-2 against ECU on the road.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TU Sports Extra: Spring practice starts in less than a week.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert