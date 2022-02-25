Golden Hurricane seak revenge on Pirates in North Carolina

Tulsa at East Carolina

3 p.m. Saturday, Minges Colliseum, Greenville, N.C.

Records: Tulsa 9-17, 3-12 American Athletic Conference; East Carolina 14-13, 5-10

Stream: ESPN+, KXBL-99.5 FM

Three storylines

Leading the way: With 16.2 and 15.0 points per game, respectively, Jeriah Horne and Sam Griffin lead TU's offensive attack. Horne ranks fifth in the AAC in that category, Griffin seventh.

Scouting the Pirates: Since their last meeting Feb. 8 — a 73-71 ECU victory in Tulsa — the Pirates have gone 2-2. Both wins have come against South Florida. Vance Jackson drained a go-ahead triple to lift ECU past the Hurricane in Tulsa.

Poor on the road: Before a Feb. 19 win at South Florida, TU had not won a road game this season. Headed into its last away match, the Hurricane post a 1-9 road record. All-time, the Hurricane are 7-2 against ECU on the road.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

