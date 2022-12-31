Golden Hurricane looks for quick start in 2023 at SMU

Tulsa at SMU

Three storylines

New year, new results?: Tulsa enters 2023 with a two-game losing streak after losing 79-50 to No. 3 Houston in its AAC opener Wednesday. This will be the conference opener for SMU, which is coming off a 58-57 loss to host Hawaii on a last-second 3 in the Diamond Head Classic's championship game last Sunday. TU is 0-3 in road games, but SMU is only 3-4 at home. SMU's head coach is Rob Lanier, who is in his first season after leading Georgia State from 2019-22.