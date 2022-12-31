 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TULSA MEN'S BASKETBALL

Golden Hurricane looks for quick start in 2023 at SMU

  • Updated
  • 0
Tulsa vs Houston (copy)

Tulsa's Sam Griffin (1), held to eight points against Houston on Wednesday, is averaging 14.4 points per game this season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tulsa at SMU

2 p.m. Sunday, Moody Coliseum

ESPN+, 99.5 FM 

Records: Tulsa 4-8 (0-1 in AAC), SMU 5-8 (0-0 in AAC)

Three storylines

New year, new results?: Tulsa enters 2023 with a two-game losing streak after losing 79-50 to No. 3 Houston in its AAC opener Wednesday. This will be the conference opener for SMU, which is coming off a 58-57 loss to host Hawaii on a last-second 3 in the Diamond Head Classic's championship game last Sunday. TU is 0-3 in road games, but SMU is only 3-4 at home. SMU's head coach is Rob Lanier, who is in his first season after leading Georgia State from 2019-22.

Quick start needed: Tulsa is 0-6 when it trails at halftime.

By the numbers: TU's scoring leader is Sam Griffin at 14.4 points per game, followed by Brandon Betson at 11.2 and Bryant Selebangue at 11.0. Selebangue is the top rebounder at 8.1. SMU is led by Zhuric Phelps, who averages 19.5 points and Zach Nutall is at 14.2.

— From Staff Reports

Stories by Guerin Emig, Bill Haisten, Barry Lewis, Eric Bailey, Eli Lederman, Kelly Hines, John Tranchina, Dean Ruhl, Bryce McKinnis.
