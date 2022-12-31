Golden Hurricane looks for quick start in 2023 at SMU

Tulsa at SMU
2 p.m. Sunday, Moody Coliseum
ESPN+, 99.5 FM
Records: Tulsa 4-8 (0-1 in AAC), SMU 5-8 (0-0 in AAC)
Three storylines
New year, new results?: Tulsa enters 2023 with a two-game losing streak after losing 79-50 to No. 3 Houston in its AAC opener Wednesday. This will be the conference opener for SMU, which is coming off a 58-57 loss to host Hawaii on a last-second 3 in the Diamond Head Classic's championship game last Sunday. TU is 0-3 in road games, but SMU is only 3-4 at home. SMU's head coach is Rob Lanier, who is in his first season after leading Georgia State from 2019-22.
Quick start needed: Tulsa is 0-6 when it trails at halftime.
People are also reading…
By the numbers: TU's scoring leader is Sam Griffin at 14.4 points per game, followed by Brandon Betson at 11.2 and Bryant Selebangue at 11.0. Selebangue is the top rebounder at 8.1. SMU is led by Zhuric Phelps, who averages 19.5 points and Zach Nutall is at 14.2.
— From Staff Reports