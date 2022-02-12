Golden Hurricane gets much-needed win over Bearcats

The city of Cincinnati may claim a Super Bowl before the weekend is over, but its college basketball representative did not escape Tulsa with a win Saturday night.

The Golden Hurricane never trailed the Bearcats — who defeated the Hurricane by 21 less than one month ago — in an 83-77 win at Reynolds Center, claiming its second conference victory of the year.

“Obviously we needed (the win),” TU coach Frank Haith said.

Four Golden Hurricane scored in double figures, but freshman Anthony Pritchard’s 11-point, 10-rebound double-double stole the show in his first game starting since Jan. 23 against Memphis.

“We always encourage (Pritchard), 'cause you know he’s young. We tell him just to play his game and to do him,” said Darien Jackson, whose 21 points tied Jeriah Horne to lead TU. "Just to look through the front windshield, not look at the past. … He kept playing his game, and he kept making big plays for us.”

“In the past, we’ve always had older point guards to help a young guy,” Haith said. “Pritch is really having to do it on his own, and you see his growth. You see him get better and better.”