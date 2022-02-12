Golden Hurricane gets much-needed win over Bearcats

The city of Cincinnati may claim a Super Bowl before the weekend is over, but its college basketball representative did not escape Tulsa with a win Saturday night.
The Golden Hurricane never trailed the Bearcats — who defeated the Hurricane by 21 less than one month ago — in an 83-77 win at Reynolds Center, claiming its second conference victory of the year.
“Obviously we needed (the win),” TU coach Frank Haith said.
Four Golden Hurricane scored in double figures, but freshman Anthony Pritchard’s 11-point, 10-rebound double-double stole the show in his first game starting since Jan. 23 against Memphis.
“We always encourage (Pritchard), 'cause you know he’s young. We tell him just to play his game and to do him,” said Darien Jackson, whose 21 points tied Jeriah Horne to lead TU. "Just to look through the front windshield, not look at the past. … He kept playing his game, and he kept making big plays for us.”
“In the past, we’ve always had older point guards to help a young guy,” Haith said. “Pritch is really having to do it on his own, and you see his growth. You see him get better and better.”
TU, in contrast with its Jan. 20 matchup in which the Bearcats shot 46.8% from the field, held the Bearcats to 37.8% Saturday night, a step in the right direction as far as Haith is concerned.
“I thought we played great D,” Haith said, complimenting the Hurricane’s defensive closeouts on Cincinnati’s “(Steph) Currys,” a coaching cue for which Haith nicknames opposing sharpshooters.
“We wanted to make sure we had tight closeouts with high hands,” Haith said, “and I thought our guys did a great job.”
Trailing Jackson and Horne for TU were Rey Idowu, who shot 5-of-7 for 14 points, Pritchard’s 11, and Sam Griffin’s nine points.
Ahead of a four-game road streak that won’t put the Hurricane in the Reynolds Center again until March 2, Jackson didn’t understate the importance of beating Cincinnati.
“(The win) gave us a lot of confidence, and it shows that we’re a team to be feared, it showed us that we can play against anybody,” Jackson said.
TU travels to Orlando for a quick turnaround Tuesday night against Central Florida, which was rescheduled from Jan. 8.
TULSA 83, CINCINNATI 77
CINCINNATI (16-8): Ado 0-1 0-0 0, Adams-Woods 4-17 2-3 10, Davenport 5-12 2-2 15, DeJulius 9-20 2-5 23, Newman 2-6 0-0 5, Koval 1-3 3-3 5, Madsen 3-6 0-0 9, Saunders 3-6 0-0 8, Lakhin 1-2 0-0 2, Hensley 0-1 0-0 0, Oguama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-74 9-13 77.
TULSA (8-15): Horne 9-17 1-1 21, Idowu 5-7 4-5 14, Draine 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 8-10 3-5 21, Pritchard 4-12 3-6 11, Griffin 3-11 2-2 9, Haywood 0-0 0-0 0, Konstantynovskyi 2-2 1-2 5, Gaston-Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 14-21 83.
Halftime: Tulsa 39-34. 3-point goals: Cincinnati 12-36 (Madsen 3-5, Davenport 3-8, DeJulius 3-8, Saunders 2-3, Newman 1-3, Koval 0-2, Adams-Woods 0-7), Tulsa 5-16 (Jackson 2-2, Horne 2-6, Griffin 1-6, Draine 0-1, Pritchard 0-1). Rebounds: Cincinnati 38 (Davenport 9), Tulsa 35 (Horne 9). Assists: Cincinnati 9 (DeJulius 3), Tulsa 14 (Pritchard 10). Total fouls: Cincinnati 18, Tulsa 14. A: 3,405 (8,355).