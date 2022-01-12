Golden Hurricane falters late, loses at home to Temple

For the University of Tulsa, adversity is piling up.

At the midpoint of the season, the Hurricane is dealing with the effects of a COVID pause, has lost two players who are academically ineligible for the rest of the season and dropped its third game in a row Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center.

“We’ve just got to try to do our best,” coach Frank Haith said after the 69-64 loss to Temple. “We are down in numbers, but we’ve got to get ourselves back on track. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. Nobody is feeling sorry for us.”

For a third consecutive game in American Athletic Conference play, Tulsa (6-8, 0-3) fell behind by double digits, rallied and ultimately came up short. The Hurricane is 1-6 in games decided by five points or fewer.

Against the Owls, who won a third game in a row but prevailed for the first time at the Reynolds Center in seven tries, a late miss by the best Tulsa player was the difference. After getting possession on an offensive foul call with 16 seconds left, the Hurricane had a set play out of a timeout that led to an open layup from Jeriah Horne that met the rim.

“It lined up every way we wanted it other than making the basket,” Haith said.