Golden Hurricane falters late, loses at home to Temple

For the University of Tulsa, adversity is piling up.
At the midpoint of the season, the Hurricane is dealing with the effects of a COVID pause, has lost two players who are academically ineligible for the rest of the season and dropped its third game in a row Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center.
“We’ve just got to try to do our best,” coach Frank Haith said after the 69-64 loss to Temple. “We are down in numbers, but we’ve got to get ourselves back on track. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. Nobody is feeling sorry for us.”
For a third consecutive game in American Athletic Conference play, Tulsa (6-8, 0-3) fell behind by double digits, rallied and ultimately came up short. The Hurricane is 1-6 in games decided by five points or fewer.
Against the Owls, who won a third game in a row but prevailed for the first time at the Reynolds Center in seven tries, a late miss by the best Tulsa player was the difference. After getting possession on an offensive foul call with 16 seconds left, the Hurricane had a set play out of a timeout that led to an open layup from Jeriah Horne that met the rim.
“It lined up every way we wanted it other than making the basket,” Haith said.
After resuming activities Monday following the five-day pause, Tulsa got off to a slow start and trailed by as many as 11 late in the first half before pulling within three at the break behind an 8-0 burst.
“I knew we would be kind of a little stagnant early on, but I was encouraged and pleased with how we fought,” Haith said. “We were only down three (at halftime), and I thought we were just like in mud out there. … In the second half, I thought we had a nice push.”
The Hurricane scored nine unanswered points early in the second half and went up 47-42 on a hook shot from Rey Idowu with 12 minutes left. Less than a minute later, Temple entered the double bonus and made 13-of-14 free throws the rest of the way while taking control back with a 13-0 run.
“We were up five and we took a couple of bad shots and we put them on the line,” Haith said. “When we had a chance to get consecutive stops and continue to execute, we fouled and we put them on the line and they made their free throws.”
Tulsa went five minutes without scoring, having down nights from Horne and top scorer Sam Griffin. With Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Josh Earley done for the year because of academics, LaDavius Draine and Nikita Konstantynovskyi have taken on bigger roles including starting the past two games and contributing big plays.
“I think LaDavius is getting more comfortable what we’re doing offensively and defensively,” Haith said. “When Nikita plays hard, he’s got a chance … because he is 6-10, he’s got good reach and he’s got a good effort in way he plays with intensity.”
In addition to Horne’s 15 points, Draine had 12 while shooting 4-of-4 on 3-pointers, and Idowu scored 14. Although Tulsa had plenty of positive moments during Wednesday’s game, the result was another defeat.
“We’re so close,” Haith said. “We’ve just got to know how to win. To win tight, close games like this you’ve got to have good guard play and we’ve just got to get that better.”
TEMPLE 69, TULSA 64
TEMPLE (10-6): Jourdain 9-17 4-5 23, Parks 1-1 0-0 2, Dunn 4-14 9-10 17, White 3-4 4-6 11, Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Hicks 3-4 2-2 11, Forrester 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Tolbert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 19-23 69.
TULSA (6-8): Horne 3-16 8-11 15, Konstantynovskyi 1-3 0-0 2, Draine 4-5 0-0 12, Haywood 0-2 2-3 2, Pritchard 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson 3-7 0-0 7, Griffin 2-9 4-4 8, Idowu 6-8 2-2 14, Dalger 0-3 0-0 0, Gaston-Chapman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 16-20 64.
Halftime: Temple 31-28. 3-point goals: Temple 6-17 (Hicks 3-4, White 1-1, Williams 1-3, Jourdain 1-7, Dunn 0-2), Tulsa 6-23 (Draine 4-4, Jackson 1-3, Horne 1-7, Haywood 0-2, Pritchard 0-2, Griffin 0-5). Rebounds: Temple 31 (White 10), Tulsa 30 (Horne 7). Assists: Temple 9 (Williams 4), Tulsa 10 (Pritchard 3). Total fouls: Temple 21, Tulsa 21. A: 2,918 (8,355).