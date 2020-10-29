Going to TU-ECU game Friday? Here are the COVID-19 protocols at Chapman Stadium

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a number of normal game-day policies have changed this season. Spectators attending are asked to follow the guidelines and act responsibly:

* All fans will receive Temperature check at gates

* Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) for guests over the age of 10 shall be required at all times on The University of Tulsa campus and inside of H.A. Chapman Stadium. This includes entry/exit, movement throughout the stadium grounds, such as stadium seating, parking lots, concourses, bathrooms, concession stands and at your seat. Please bring your own face covering.

* Strict physical distancing will be required at all times

* Stadium seating has been reconfigured to promote physical distancing

* No congregating in common or seating areas

* Entrance gates, plaza areas, concession stands and seating has been reconfigured for safe physical distancing

* Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the stadium

* There will be a limited concession menu with pre-packaged items