Throughout the summer, University of Tulsa football players have been looking forward to Thursday night.

“We love competing against each other too, but getting another team in front of us, to go full speed for four quarters, that’s gonna be great,” said senior running back Jordan Ford.

Ford is expected to receive his first start at running back Thursday as the Golden Hurricane hosts Arkansas Pine-Bluff in the season opener for both teams at 7 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Despite having large shoes to fill from last year’s leading rusher, Deneric Prince, Ford feels confident going into the game. He attributes this assurance to new head coach Kevin Wilson.

“Last year I went into the season, I didn’t feel the way I was supposed to feel,” Ford said. “Coach Wilson came in and he made us work a little harder, get a little more disciplined and I got a little bigger. We got a little bigger as a team, we work harder. That most definitely made me feel ready to go into this next season as a 190-pound back instead of an 180-pound back so I have more endurance, be more sustainable on the field so injuries shouldn’t be a problem this year.”

Ford, who had 288 rushing yards last year, isn’t the only player who is experiencing the integral changes Wilson has thus far implemented into the program. Within just seven months of being hired, Wilson convinced two key members of the TU team to withdraw from the transfer portal — starting quarterback Braylon Braxton and safety Kendarin Ray.

In addition to keeping these two players, Wilson continued to have tremendous success acquiring talent in the transfer portal. There are currently 30 transfers on the roster this season. One of them is defensive lineman Ben Kopenski from Oklahoma State.

“I was at Oklahoma State for five years and it was a blessing and amazing opportunity, but [I] just wanted to get on the field a little more and so I hit the portal and God blessed me with this opportunity so I’m trying to make the most of it here in Tulsa,” Kopenski said.

The thing that appealed to Kopenski the most about TU was, “knowing some of the coaches, knowing some players that had transferred here that spoke highly about what we were doing on defense and I liked that because I liked the position I played at OSU.”

Kopenski and Ford are looking forward to Opening Night.

“I’m ready to hit someone else,” Kopenski says in anticipation for the first game.

Ford adds, “We’ve been working hard this summer, we can’t wait to get on the field and show you all our talents and what we’ve been doing. The O-line has been blocking for us great, so we can’t wait to show you all what we can do.”

