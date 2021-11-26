Freshman Anthony Pritchard shines in TU's win against Little Rock

After a Webster High School career defined by 20-point outings, University of Tulsa freshman guard Anthony Pritchard is finding other ways to affect games.
In Friday night’s 77-63 win against Little Rock at the Reynolds Center, Pritchard had a significant impact on the outcome while tallying eight rebounds, six assists, four points and three steals.
“I’m just learning and just continuing to grow,” Pritchard said. “It’s just listening to the coaches and taking a lot of advice. That’s helped me improve.”
In his second career start, Pritchard ignited the second-half run that put the Hurricane for good, using his defensive intensity to snag back-to-back steals and completing the plays with assists to teammates on the fast break.
“At halftime we talked about our defensive intensity and how he was going to be the start of it with his activity,” TU head coach Frank Haith said. “He got some steals tonight, but even when he didn’t steal the ball his activity (was disruptive).”
In the early portion of his college career, Pritchard has shown growth, going from quiet performances to ones that showcase his skillset. He has taken direction well, as evidenced by his pursuit of rebounds after the guards were challenged to contribute in that category.
“It was just a matter of him getting comfortable,” Haith said. “Early on, he had to get used to the speed of the game because he had a lot of turnovers. And then once he got used to the speed of the game he had to understand what we do.
“He’s still learning, but he was good tonight. He’s a (basketball) junkie who watches tape and he’s like a sponge. I just think he’s going to get better and better. He’s a joy to coach because he wants to be good and he’s a worker, so he’s always in the gym.”
Despite 10 early points from Rey Idowu, TU (4-2) fell behind by as many as six in the first half before ramping up its defense after halftime, when the team trailed by four. The Hurricane scored 21 of the first 25 points in the second half to create separation for the remainder.
“The defense in the second half is really what set the tone,” Pritchard said. “We were in our locker room just talking about coming out of the second half and just performing on the defensive side better and just the communication and all that on the court improved.”
Sixteen Trojan turnovers turned into 24 points for TU, which repeatedly capitalized in transition. A steal and fast-break layup from Pritchard gave the home team its largest advantage, up 17 with less than seven minutes to play.
Jeriah Horne led the Hurricane with 17 points and also had eight rebounds and three steals, while Idowu finished with 16 points. Sam Griffin and Darien Jackson scored 14 and 12, respectively, and each had four assists.
TULSA 77, UALR 63
UALR (4-2): Gordon 8-14 0-0 17, Besovic 2-4 3-4 7, Andric 4-6 0-0 10, Palermo 1-5 2-2 4, Stulic 2-8 2-2 8, Osawe 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 2-3 3-4 7, Lukic 1-5 4-6 6, Evans 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 14-18 63.
TULSA (4-2): Horne 7-13 0-1 17, Idowu 8-11 0-0 16, Dalger 4-7 1-2 9, Griffin 6-12 1-2 14, Pritchard 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson 3-5 5-7 12, Haywood 0-1 0-0 0, Embery-Simpson 0-3 0-0 0, Draine 1-1 0-0 3, Konstantynovskyi 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-58 7-12 77.
Halftime: UALR 42-38. 3-point goals: UALR 5-23 (Andric 2-3, Stulic 2-8, Gordon 1-2, Evans 0-1, Osawe 0-2, Palermo 0-3, Lukic 0-4), Tulsa 6-19 (Horne 3-7, Draine 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Griffin 1-4, Haywood 0-1, Pritchard 0-1, Embery-Simpson 0-2). Fouled out: Andric. Rebounds: UALR 25 (Besovic 5), Tulsa 33 (Horne, Pritchard 8). Assists: UALR 11 (Andric, Osawe 3), Tulsa 20 (Pritchard 6). Total fouls: UALR 16, Tulsa 14. Fouled out: Andric.