Freshman Anthony Pritchard shines in TU's win against Little Rock

“It was just a matter of him getting comfortable,” Haith said. “Early on, he had to get used to the speed of the game because he had a lot of turnovers. And then once he got used to the speed of the game he had to understand what we do.

“He’s still learning, but he was good tonight. He’s a (basketball) junkie who watches tape and he’s like a sponge. I just think he’s going to get better and better. He’s a joy to coach because he wants to be good and he’s a worker, so he’s always in the gym.”

Despite 10 early points from Rey Idowu, TU (4-2) fell behind by as many as six in the first half before ramping up its defense after halftime, when the team trailed by four. The Hurricane scored 21 of the first 25 points in the second half to create separation for the remainder.

“The defense in the second half is really what set the tone,” Pritchard said. “We were in our locker room just talking about coming out of the second half and just performing on the defensive side better and just the communication and all that on the court improved.”