Fresh off skid-snapping win, Tulsa vists East Carolina

Tulsa at East Carolina
6 p.m. Tuesday, Minges Coliseum, Greenville, N.C.
ESPN+, KXBL-99.5
Three storylines
* Streak snapped: The Hurricane broke a seven-game losing streak Saturday night with an 81-79 overtime win against Tulane for its first American Athletic Conference victory.
* Dalger delivers: In a return to the starting likeup, Tim Dalger tipped in a late basket to send the game to overtime and finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for his first career double-double.
* Scouting the Pirates: Coached by former Tulsa assistant Michael Schwartz, East Carolina is 10-10 with a 1-6 mark in league play. Javon Small leads the Pirates with 15.8 points and 5.6 assists.
People are also reading…
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World