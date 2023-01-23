 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AAC MEN'S BASKETBALL

Fresh off skid-snapping win, Tulsa vists East Carolina

TU takes on Tulane (copy)

Eric Konkol's Tulsa team earned its first conference win Saturday against Tulane.

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

Tulsa at East Carolina

6 p.m. Tuesday, Minges Coliseum, Greenville, N.C.

ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

* Streak snapped: The Hurricane broke a seven-game losing streak Saturday night with an 81-79 overtime win against Tulane for its first American Athletic Conference victory.

* Dalger delivers: In a return to the starting likeup, Tim Dalger tipped in a late basket to send the game to overtime and finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for his first career double-double.

* Scouting the Pirates: Coached by former Tulsa assistant Michael Schwartz, East Carolina is 10-10 with a 1-6 mark in league play. Javon Small leads the Pirates with 15.8 points and 5.6 assists.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

Phone: 918-581-8452

