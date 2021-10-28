Fresh off open date, TU prepares to host Navy on Friday night

Also in TU’s favor was last week's open date, providing more time not only to prepare for Navy but also to recover from nagging injuries that have hit the defense particularly hard.

“It gave us time to get our bodies back right,” Player said. “Navy is going to be a real physical game. It was last year and the last three years I’ve played in it, so just to have fresh bodies going to this game helps us a lot. I think the bye week came at a perfect time.”

While the Hurricane was wildly unpredictable in the first half of the season, its opponent has a deceiving one-win record that doesn’t show how it competed against the top teams in the American Athletic Conference. Last week, the Mids pushed No. 2 Cincinnati to a single-possession outcome.

“If you look at the records, you’re going to find one thing,” Montgomery said. “If you look to actually turn on the tape or turn on the TV and watch what they’ve been able to do, they’ve played extremely well and they’ve had a tough schedule (with) Cincinnati, SMU, Houston. Those guys are all outstanding football teams.”

Navy, which has one of the youngest teams in the country, presents challenges aside from its offense. An ability to grind out lengthy drives leaves its opponents with few opportunities in terms of time of possession.