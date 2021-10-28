Fresh off open date, TU prepares to host Navy on Friday night

On Friday night, the University of Tulsa encounters its annual challenge of trying to slow down Navy’s triple-option offense.
“The way we have to play defense against them is different than we play everybody all year long,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “So it’s a whole new deal that goes in from the standpoint of how you have to defend them.”
While losing to the Midshipmen in five consecutive meetings, TU had fits with the triple option and gave up an average of 381 rushing yards. In 2020, the Hurricane broke through with a 19-6 victory.
“Our games against them have always been slugfests,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “They’ve always been pretty physical games in the years we’ve been in this conference.”
Although last year’s defense had more talent, future first-round NFL draft pick Zaven Collins didn’t play in the second half against Navy because of an injury. Defensive lineman Jaxon Player delivered one of his best outings, totaling a dozen tackles including 4.5 for lost yardage and two sacks.
“I feel like last year’s performance, I just had a chip (on my shoulder),” Player said this week. “I came out there wanting to play, wanting to get after them. We hadn’t beaten them yet and last year we did.
“We have the same chip this year to go out there and try to do the same thing, and hopefully I can do better than I did last year and get another 'W'.”
Also in TU’s favor was last week's open date, providing more time not only to prepare for Navy but also to recover from nagging injuries that have hit the defense particularly hard.
“It gave us time to get our bodies back right,” Player said. “Navy is going to be a real physical game. It was last year and the last three years I’ve played in it, so just to have fresh bodies going to this game helps us a lot. I think the bye week came at a perfect time.”
While the Hurricane was wildly unpredictable in the first half of the season, its opponent has a deceiving one-win record that doesn’t show how it competed against the top teams in the American Athletic Conference. Last week, the Mids pushed No. 2 Cincinnati to a single-possession outcome.
“If you look at the records, you’re going to find one thing,” Montgomery said. “If you look to actually turn on the tape or turn on the TV and watch what they’ve been able to do, they’ve played extremely well and they’ve had a tough schedule (with) Cincinnati, SMU, Houston. Those guys are all outstanding football teams.”
Navy, which has one of the youngest teams in the country, presents challenges aside from its offense. An ability to grind out lengthy drives leaves its opponents with few opportunities in terms of time of possession.
“That’s the other part that’s really scary when you play (Navy), because you know you’re not going to get many possessions,” Montgomery said. “You’ve got to do a good job of capitalizing on the possessions that you get.
“It’s one of those games where (when) you have opportunities to hit big plays, you’ve got to hit them and you’ve got to take some chances in that area, but you’re also going to find ways to stay on the field and move the chains.”