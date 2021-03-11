Frank Haith says he expects to be back as TU coach after season ends with losing record

FORT WORTH, Texas — After the University of Tulsa’s season came to a disappointing conclusion with another late-game struggle, Frank Haith was asked whether he expects to be the Hurricane head coach next year.

“I don’t anticipate not being the head coach,” Haith said. “We won the conference championship last year and we had 10 new players and we have a pandemic. If I’m judged on this season, based on what we did last year, that would be very disappointing.”

A 77-70 defeat Thursday afternoon against 10th-seeded Tulane in the American Athletic Conference tournament first round at Dickies Arena was characteristic of the season: a modest start followed by a successful stretch only to stumble at the end.

During a four-minute drought with eight consecutive misses, No. 7 seed Tulsa fell behind by six and couldn’t recover. Green Wave guard Jordan Walker hit five shots in the last five minutes to put the game away.

“Walker made some really, really tough shots down the stretch,” Haith said. “Once he got going … you could just see our guys being deflated on the court because we’ve seen that before.