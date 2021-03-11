Frank Haith says he expects to be back as TU coach after season ends with losing record

FORT WORTH, Texas — After the University of Tulsa’s season came to a disappointing conclusion with another late-game struggle, Frank Haith was asked whether he expects to be the Hurricane head coach next year.
“I don’t anticipate not being the head coach,” Haith said. “We won the conference championship last year and we had 10 new players and we have a pandemic. If I’m judged on this season, based on what we did last year, that would be very disappointing.”
A 77-70 defeat Thursday afternoon against 10th-seeded Tulane in the American Athletic Conference tournament first round at Dickies Arena was characteristic of the season: a modest start followed by a successful stretch only to stumble at the end.
During a four-minute drought with eight consecutive misses, No. 7 seed Tulsa fell behind by six and couldn’t recover. Green Wave guard Jordan Walker hit five shots in the last five minutes to put the game away.
“Walker made some really, really tough shots down the stretch,” Haith said. “Once he got going … you could just see our guys being deflated on the court because we’ve seen that before.
“That’s when you’ve got to bow your backs and have toughness. You’ve got to fight through those things and we didn’t do a good job of that. That’s kind of been the case for the most part (this season).”
Overcoming a lack of a post presence, the Hurricane built a first-half cushion by shooting 9-of-16 on 3-pointers. Austin Richie drained a 3-pointer with seven minutes left to fuel an 8-0 run that included a 3 and a layup from Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, and Tulsa led by as many as seven.
After 50% shooting from the field in the first half, a significant cooldown followed. Tulsa missed 13 of its 16 attempts from long range after halftime and at one point made only one basket in a stretch of 15 attempts.
The team’s top two scorers, seniors Brandon Rachal and Elijah Joiner, did their best to will the Hurricane to victory. Rachal had a career-high 14 rebounds along with 21 points while Joiner totaled a career-best 12 assists to go with 16 points.
Tulane went seven minutes without a field goal in the first half but heated up behind Walker, who finished with a game-high 24 points, and Jaylen Forbes, who scored 22.
The Green Wave advanced to play second-seeded Houston on Friday night in the quarterfinals.
The Hurricane, meanwhile, had a short stay in Fort Worth and concluded the season with nine conference losses in 12 games counting the tournament. With an 11-12 record, Tulsa had its second losing season in seven years under Haith.
Haith’s record at TU is 128-87, with appearances in the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and the NIT in 2015. Last year’s postseason was canceled because of COVID-19, and Tulsa was expected to play in the NIT or NCAA Tournament depending on the outcome of the conference tournament.
“I do know success is not owned,” Haith said. “It’s rented. You have to pay rent every day, some more than others. I know that. But that would be disappointing to me if that was the case (not being retained).”