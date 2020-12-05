 Skip to main content
Fourth and short: Everything you need to know about TU's game in four downs

Tulsa Navy Football

Navy quarterback Xavier Arline is tackled by Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player during Saturday's game. Player finished with 10 solo tackles, including 4.5 for lost yardage and two sacks.

 Nick Wass, Associated Press

First down: Story of the game

A win and a shot at a title

By virtue of staying undefeated in the American, Tulsa ensured a spot in the conference championship game against Cincinnati. The Hurricane has won six games in a row to remain unbeaten in league play and will host Cincinnati on Saturday, a contest that will determine which team hosts the title game.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Navy's run game against Tulsa's defense

The Midshipmen averaged 2.4 yards per carry, totaling only 126 rushing yards. TU recorded 12 tackles for lost yardage and five sacks and didn't give up a play of more than 19 yards.

Third down: Game MVP

TU defensive lineman Jaxon Player

Player was a problem for Navy throughout the game, consistently getting into the backfield and disrupting plays. He finished with 10 solo tackles including 4.5 for lost yardage and two sacks.

Fourth down: What's next

Two meetings with Cincinnati

A showdown with the Bearcats, the other first-place team in the conference, awaits Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium, and again Dec. 19 in the title game. Cincinnati also is playing for College Football Playoff positioning, having gone undefeated to this point in the season.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

