Fourth and short: Everything you need to know about TU's game in four downs

First down: Story of the game
A win and a shot at a title
By virtue of staying undefeated in the American, Tulsa ensured a spot in the conference championship game against Cincinnati. The Hurricane has won six games in a row to remain unbeaten in league play and will host Cincinnati on Saturday, a contest that will determine which team hosts the title game.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Navy's run game against Tulsa's defense
The Midshipmen averaged 2.4 yards per carry, totaling only 126 rushing yards. TU recorded 12 tackles for lost yardage and five sacks and didn't give up a play of more than 19 yards.
Third down: Game MVP
TU defensive lineman Jaxon Player
Player was a problem for Navy throughout the game, consistently getting into the backfield and disrupting plays. He finished with 10 solo tackles including 4.5 for lost yardage and two sacks.
Fourth down: What's next
Two meetings with Cincinnati
A showdown with the Bearcats, the other first-place team in the conference, awaits Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium, and again Dec. 19 in the title game. Cincinnati also is playing for College Football Playoff positioning, having gone undefeated to this point in the season.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
