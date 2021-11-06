 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fourth and Short: Everything you need to know about Tulsa's loss at Cincinnati in four downs
0 Comments

Fourth and Short: Everything you need to know about Tulsa's loss at Cincinnati in four downs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Cincinnati Football

Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright (30) celebrates with teammates after recovering a Cincinnati fumble during the second half of Saturday's game.

 Jeff Dean, AP

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Another dramatic conclusion

Upset-minded Tulsa started slow but twice battled back from two-touchdown deficits. In the fourth quarter, the Hurricane was within a possession but couldn't get any closer. After coming up empty on a fourth-down play from the 6-yard line, TU was gifted a fumble at the 3 but wasn't able to punch it in on four attempts, allowing Cincinnati to run out the final 36 seconds and keep its perfect record and playoff hopes intact.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

TU RBs vs. Cincinnati's defense

With the Bearcat secondary containing Tulsa's receivers, the Hurricane found success on the ground, rushing for almost 300 yards. Shamari Brooks and Anthony Watkins each surpassed 100 yards and Steven Anderson had 42 yards, and TU averaged more than 5 yards per carry.

3. GAME MVP

Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati's savvy quarterback was on the mark for the majority of Saturday's game, connecting on 15 of 23 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns and rushing a dozen times for 43 yards and another score.

4. WHAT'S NEXT

Road game with Tulane

Now in the final stretch of the regular season, Tulsa visits Tulane next week. For the Hurricane to make a bowl appearance, it will need to win its last three games, which also includes contests against Temple and SMU.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News