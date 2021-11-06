Fourth and Short: Everything you need to know about Tulsa's loss at Cincinnati in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Another dramatic conclusion

Upset-minded Tulsa started slow but twice battled back from two-touchdown deficits. In the fourth quarter, the Hurricane was within a possession but couldn't get any closer. After coming up empty on a fourth-down play from the 6-yard line, TU was gifted a fumble at the 3 but wasn't able to punch it in on four attempts, allowing Cincinnati to run out the final 36 seconds and keep its perfect record and playoff hopes intact.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

TU RBs vs. Cincinnati's defense

With the Bearcat secondary containing Tulsa's receivers, the Hurricane found success on the ground, rushing for almost 300 yards. Shamari Brooks and Anthony Watkins each surpassed 100 yards and Steven Anderson had 42 yards, and TU averaged more than 5 yards per carry.

3. GAME MVP

Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati's savvy quarterback was on the mark for the majority of Saturday's game, connecting on 15 of 23 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns and rushing a dozen times for 43 yards and another score.

4. WHAT'S NEXT

Road game with Tulane