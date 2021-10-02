 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fourth and Short: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs
0 Comments

Fourth and Short: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Houston vs Tulsa (copy)

Houston cornerback Damarion Williams and Tulsa wide receiver Josh Johnson battle, but the pass falls incomplete during Friday night’s game at Chapman Stadium.

 BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Houston's quick start

Houston, on its way out of the American, thoroughly thumped the Hurricane despite being a slight underdog. The Cougars scored the game's first 28 points and benefited from three Davis Brin interceptions including a pick-six early in the third quarter. TU's only touchdown came against mostly reserves in the fourth quarter.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

Tulsa's OL vs. Houston's DL

The Hurricane's offensive front was completely overmatched, resulting in constant pressure on Brin and a run game that mustered 27 yards on 28 carries. Brin was sacked four times and several times was on the receiving end of low snaps.

3. GAME MVP

Houston RB Alton McCaskill

As a freshman, McCaskill has scored eight touchdowns in five games. He rushed for a game-high 77 yards and three scores against the Hurricane and also caught three passes for eight yards.

4. WHAT'S NEXT

Tigers come calling

TU hosts Memphis at 8 p.m. next week for homecoming. The Tigers are 3-1 heading into Saturday's game at Temple.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News