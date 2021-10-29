Fourth and short: Everything you need to know about Navy's win over Tulsa in four downs

FIRST DOWN: STORY OF THE GAME
This one really hurt
For all of the mistakes Tulsa made to lose 20-17 to Navy Friday night, the big picture was the killer. Reaching six wins to get to a bowl game would be a nice story for a Hurricane team that lost its opener to FCS UC Davis. Friday’s loss made TU 3-5 with four games to play: at Cincinnati, at Tulane, home to Temple and at SMU. Math tells us the Hurricane needs to go 3-1 over that stretch.
And that means the Hurricane must beat Cincinnati, currently 7-0 and ranked No. 2, or SMU, currently 7-0 and No. 19, besides taking care of Tulane (now 1-6) and Temple (3-4). Good luck with that.
TU really needed to dispose of Navy, something that seemed reasonable given the Midshipmen’s 1-6 record coming to town. Anthony Watkins’ 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half was a good start — it provided TU a 10-3 lead — but things went south from there.
SECOND DOWN: MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Navy’s triple option vs. the TU defense
Here’s how Navy started Friday’s game on offense: three plays and punt, three plays and punt, three plays and punt, one first down and punt, three plays and punt, and turnover on downs. That was all the Midshipmen accomplished until taking possession with 1:01 remaining in the first half.
Then Carlinos Acie got loose for a 64-yard scamper off Tai Lavatai’s option pitch. That set up Bijan Nichols’ 29-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in the first half for a 3-3 tie. Worse for TU, it completely changed the complexion of the game.
Navy drove 75 yards on 10 plays to a touchdown to open the second half, then drove 80 yards in 15 plays into the middle stages of the fourth quarter, then turned TU’s turnover on downs into a 46-yard field goal, then churned out a first down to kill the clock and end the game.
The first three Navy possessions of the second half produced 17 points, and a 17-point run from 10-3 behind to 20-10 ahead. The fourth clinched the win.
THIRD DOWN: GAME MVP
That’s hard to say
It was clearly Watkins from TU’s standpoint. Besides the kick return, he shot to a 78-yard second-quarter run for one of the Hurricane’s few big plays.
For Navy? Their 302 rushing yards was spread equally, Acie gaining 80 of them on just three carries. Chance Warren picked up 70 yards exclusively off 10 option pitches. Lavatai kept it 18 times for 64 yards. Fullback Isaac Ruoss added 49 yards, 17 of which came on the game-sealing first down in the final two minutes.
FOURTH DOWN: WHAT'S NEXT
A big one. TU travels to No. 2 Cincinnati next Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Hurricane should be bolstered by its near-miss 27-24 loss at Cincinnati for the 2020 American Athletic Conference championship. Several players who made big plays in that game for TU return for the rematch.
Jaxon Player blocked a field goal attempt and recovered a fumble. Justin Wright recovered a fumble. Cullen Wick forced a fumble. Wick and Treyvon Reeves recorded sacks of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.
JuanCarlos Santana caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to tie the score late in the fourth quarter. Deneric Prince notched an 8-yard touchdown run to tie the score early in the third quarter. Zack Long hit a 43-yard field goal for TU’s first points.
TU will need that firepower against a loaded Bearcats team not just gunning for a second straight AAC crown but a berth in the College Football Playoff. Cincy takes a 7-0 record into Saturday’s 11 a.m. matchup at Tulane.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World