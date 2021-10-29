Fourth and short: Everything you need to know about Navy's win over Tulsa in four downs

FIRST DOWN: STORY OF THE GAME

This one really hurt

For all of the mistakes Tulsa made to lose 20-17 to Navy Friday night, the big picture was the killer. Reaching six wins to get to a bowl game would be a nice story for a Hurricane team that lost its opener to FCS UC Davis. Friday’s loss made TU 3-5 with four games to play: at Cincinnati, at Tulane, home to Temple and at SMU. Math tells us the Hurricane needs to go 3-1 over that stretch.

And that means the Hurricane must beat Cincinnati, currently 7-0 and ranked No. 2, or SMU, currently 7-0 and No. 19, besides taking care of Tulane (now 1-6) and Temple (3-4). Good luck with that.

TU really needed to dispose of Navy, something that seemed reasonable given the Midshipmen’s 1-6 record coming to town. Anthony Watkins’ 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half was a good start — it provided TU a 10-3 lead — but things went south from there.

SECOND DOWN: MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

Navy’s triple option vs. the TU defense