Fourth and Short: Everything you need to know about Friday's game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Houston's quick start

Houston, on its way out of the American, thoroughly thumped the Hurricane despite being a slight underdog. The Cougars scored the game's first 28 points and benefited from three Davis Brin interceptions including a pick-six early in the third quarter. TU's only touchdown came against mostly reserves in the fourth quarter.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

Tulsa's OL vs. Houston's DL

The Hurricane's offensive front was completely overmatched, resulting in constant pressure on Brin and a run game that mustered 27 yards on 28 carries. Brin was sacked four times and several times was on the receiving end of low snaps.

3. GAME MVP

Houston RB Alton McCaskill

As a freshman, McCaskill has scored eight touchdowns in five games. He rushed for a game-high 77 yards and three scores against the Hurricane and also caught three passes for eight yards.

4. WHAT'S NEXT

Tigers come calling